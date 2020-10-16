Nathan Fesenmaier ran for four touchdowns and a 159 yards as the Spring Valley football team ran past Turtle Lake 42-0 in a battle of previously unbeaten squads on Friday.
Fesenmaier ran for two scores in the first quarter and added two more in the third as the Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the season. They are now the only team with a perfect record remaining in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Justin Rielly and Brayden Wolf also had rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals, who ran for 312 yards as a team.
Spring Valley held Turtle Lake to 82 yards of offense.
Regis 44, Neillsville/Granton 14: Zander Rockow carried the ball just four times, but ran for 143 yards and three scores as the Ramblers improved to 4-0 this season.
Regis did all of its scoring in the first half, with 22 points in each quarter. Rockow scored on runs of 43, 50 and 47 yards. Bennett Seelen threw two touchdown passes — one to Jeffrey Ritger and another to Aaron Haselwander — for the Ramblers, and Drew Goettl added a rushing TD.
Regis ran for 213 yards as a team, and Seelen passed for a perfect 3 for 3 for 102 yards.
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7: The Orioles led by six in the third quarter and pulled away with a touchdown pass from Carsen Hause to Cooper Nichols and a field goal by Michael Karlen.
Full statistics were not reported.
Osseo-Fairchild 26, Fall Creek 6: Brice Shimon had a hand in four touchdowns to lead the Thunder to their first win of the season.
Shimon ran and passed for two scores each, with both touchdown passes going to Garrett Koxlien.
The Thunder led 14-0 entering the fourth quarter before Fall Creek's Riley Wathke hit Isaiah Kaufman for a 94-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-score game. But Shimon ran for a six-yard touchdown a few minutes later, and iced the game away with a 22-yard pass to Koxlien in the final three minutes.
Osseo-Fairchild held Fall Creek to negative 41 rushing yards in the win. Shimon threw for 214 yards on 13 of 24 passing. Wathke finished with 191 passing yards in a 12 for 39 performance.
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34: The Blackhawks came up just short, but got 204 passing yards and a touchdown from Jack Strand.
Bloomer led 22-16 at halftime, thanks to a 48-yard TD pass by Strand in the final minute of the second quarter.
Bloomer outgained Spooner 350 yards to 271.
Gilman 44, McDonell 8: The Macks took their first loss of the season, despite 190 passing yards and a touchdown from quarterback Tanner Opsal.
Opsal also ran for 91 yards. Dale Tetrault caught nine passes for 115 yards and a score for McDonell.
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7: The Hornets led 7-6 with 8:45 left to go, but Clear Lake's Angel Guillen scored a one-yard touchdown run a minute later to give the Warriors the win.
Logan Harel threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Sam Scheidler for Cadott's only points. Clear Lake got on the board first on Zach Aune's first-quarter scoring run.
Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Augusta 22: Ben Dickensen scored twice for the Beavers, including a 79-yard kickoff return, but the Pirates had too much firepower to overcome.
Tyler Brixen also caught a touchdown pass from Brennan King for Augusta.
C-FC scored 26 unanswered points from the third quarter to the fourth to pull away.
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8: Colin Kappel played a role in four touchdowns as the Golden Bears earned a Heart O' North win.
Kappel ran for two scores and threw for two more for Barron. Sam Baumgard caught both touchdown passes. Caiden LaLiberty added a rushing touchdown for Barron.
The Bulldogs scored on Tyler Razim's 40-yard touchdown pass to Carter Kummet in the fourth quarter. Razim ran for 54 yards and passed for 46.
Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8: Luke Webb scored three rushing touchdown as the Wolves built an insurmountable lead.
Elmwood/Plum City scored all 42 of its points before the Vikings got on the board with Julio Hernandez's 10-yard touchdown run.
Ethan Rupakas and Trevor Asher added touchdown runs for Elmwood/Plum City, and Ryden Carson had a pick-six. The Wolves ran for 282 yards, led by Webb's 163 on 22 carries.
Drew Gibson threw for 174 yards on 16 completions for Colfax.
Blair-Taylor 22, Pepin/Alma 19: Matthew Brandenburg scored the winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 5:41 left in the game as the Wildcats rallied from a 19-8 deficit.
Down by 11 early in the fourth quarter, Blair-Taylor's Alec Reismann threw a 35-yard pass to Matt Waldera to cut into the lead. Brandenburg came up with the decisive score four minutes later.
Brandenburg had two scores for Blair-Taylor.
Edgar 47, Thorp 6: The Cardinals kept things close early, with Aiden Rosemeyer's 24-yard touchdown pass to Logan Kroeplin tying the game at 6-6 in the first quarter. But the Wildcats scored 41 unanswered from there to secure the victory.
Kyle Brewster had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns for Edgar.
Rosemeyer finished with 114 passing yards for Thorp. Ashton Kroeplin caught four passes for 61 yards.
Whitehall 20, Eleva-Strum 8: Statistics were not reported.