Down by two scores in the first half, Chippewa Falls didn't flinch.
The Cardinals trailed Hudson 14-0 in the second quarter on Friday in Chippewa Falls, but scored 17 unanswered points to rally for a Big Rivers victory. Ben Steinmetz's two-yard touchdown run with 6:20 remaining in the game was the decisive score.
Hudson went up by 14 on Owen Anderson's eight-yard touchdown pass to Troy Bounting midway through the second quarter. But Chi-Hi got some momentum rolling when Brayden Warwick tossed an eight-yard scoring pass of his own to Isaac Frenette to cut the lead to 14-6 with 50 seconds until halftime.
Jack Meyer drilled a 43-yard field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter to cut Hudson's lead to five points, and Steinmetz sealed the deal just under five minutes later.
Chi-Hi racked up 163 yards on the ground, led by Steinmetz's 79 on 19 carries. He also caught three passes for 55 yards.
Warwick was 7 of 11 passing for the Cardinals (1-1), good for 109 yards.
Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0: The Mustangs (1-1) recovered from last week's loss to Hudson, blanking the Tigers at home.
Will Ockler had two touchdowns in the first quarter for Menomonie, including a 37-yard pass from Ryan Kahl.
Kahl and Brooks Brewer added a rushing touchdown each in the second quarter.
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0: Ryan Bohl threw three touchdown passes to lead the Mounders (1-1) to a bounce-back victory.
Bohl threw two scores to Ben Heath and another to Michael Jenson, finishing with 88 passing yards on five completions. Ethan Levra and Avery Kaanta added rushing touchdowns for Elk Mound.
The Mounders defense came up with four interceptions in the shutout.
Riley Wathke passed for 105 yards for Fall Creek, which fell to 0-2 on the season.
Osecola 47, Altoona 6: Trent Cornell's 59-yard touchdown pass to Marsten Salsbury-Parks provided the scoring for Altoona, but Osceola was too much to handle overall.
Osceola ran the ball 48 times for 388 yards, led by Nicholas Carlson's 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Altoona (0-2) got 65 passing yards from Cornell. Tanner Kircher ran for 31 yards on 10 carries.
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0: Michael Karlen scored two rushing touchdowns and made a field goal, and Cooper Nichols added two rushing scores of his own as the Orioles (2-0) romped.
Carsen Hause also threw a touchdown pass to Lucas Smith for Stanley-Boyd, which led 23-0 at halftime.
The Orioles ran for 227 yards, led by 90 from Nichols and 61 from Karlen. Hause threw for 117 yards.
Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0: The Indees' defense shined, holding the Cardinals to 31 yards of total offense in a shutout victory.
The Indees (1-0) didn't give up any passing yards and came up with two interceptions. Meanwhile, they held the Cardinals (0-1) to 31 rushing yards on 22 attempts.
Chris Killian took care of the scoring for Independence/Gilmanton, running for three touchdowns to provide most of the game's points.
Wyatt Kuerschner ran for 77 yards for the Indees. Nick Higley carried the ball 11 times for Eleva-Strum, good for 39 yards.
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6: Brayden Wolf had a standout night for the Cardinals (1-0), rushing for two scores and nabbing a pick-6 on defense.
Justin Rielly added 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Spring Valley. Tyler Bowman returned a punt for a touchdown too.
Drew Gibson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Max Knutson for Colfax's only points. Gibson finished with 80 passing yards for the Vikings (0-2).
Spring Valley rushed for 265 yards on 31 runs.
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 12: Cain Fremstad had a hand in all three of the Wildcats' touchdowns, throwing two and running for another.
Fremstad hit Matthew Waldera and Alec Reismann with touchdown passes in the first quarter, and ran one in from two yards out in the fourth.
Devon McCune and Johnathan Thorn had rushing touchdowns for the Norse.
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0: Christian Torgerson's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the Lakers the win.
Turtle Lake's defense held Boyceville to 45 yards of offense, 44 of which came on the ground. Bash Nielsen ran for 27 yards for the Bulldogs.
Athens 56, Thorp 8: The Fighting Bluejays were too much to handle for Thorp, rushing for 358 yards on 43 attempts.
Aiden Rosemeyer's 41-yard touchdown pass to Logan Kroeplin accounted for the Cardinals' (0-2) only scoring.
Ray Harwick had 34 yards on five runs. Rosemeyer threw for 146 yards on 9 of 22 passing.