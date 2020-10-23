Tanner Opsal accounted for nine total touchdowns and 420 yards of offense as the McDonell football team topped Bruce 68-28 on Friday.
Opsal ran for 178 yards and seven scores for the Macks, and added 242 yards and two scores through the air.
The performance brought the senior quarterback's season total to 30 touchdowns this fall.
Dale Tetrault had 171 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Macks (4-1).
Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14: The Ramblers improved to 5-0 on the season and stayed tied with Durand atop the Cloverbelt Conference. Details were not reported.
Eleva-Strum 34, Augusta 26: Nick Higley accounted for five touchdowns — three on the ground and two through the air — to help the Cardinals hold off the Beavers.
Higley threw a touchdown to Quinton Schiefelbein and ran for three scores in the first half as the Cards built a 26-12 lead going into the break. He added his second touchdown pass — this one to Zach Krueger — in the third quarter.
Benjamin Dickinsen had two rushing touchdowns for Augusta, and Brennan King ran and threw for a score for the Beavers.
Higley finished with 102 yards on the ground and 137 through the air. King threw for 138 yards on 10 completions.
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0: Nate Lew ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Mounders did all their scoring in the first quarter to pull away.
Lew scored on runs of 11 and 39 yards, and Avery Kaanta added a 26-yard scoring run of his own. Lew ran the ball 12 times for 106 yards, while Kaanta had 18 carries for 109 yards.
Ethan Levra returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown in the closing minute of the first quarter.
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14: Tanner Marsh ran for 220 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes to victory.
Marsh also hauled in a 19-yard touchdown reception. Cade Brenner threw for 89 yards and a score on four completions.
Brock Laube was 12 of 18 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown for Fall Creek. Isaiah Kaufman had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Crickets.
Viroqua 25, Altoona 8: The Rails played their closest game of the season, with Zavondre Cole scoring a nine-yard touchdown to get Altoona on the board in the fourth quarter.
Colin Boyarski ran the ball 19 times for 59 yards for Altoona. Cole had five carries for 40 yards. The Rails ran for 120 yards as a team.
Connor Mattison led the Altoona defense with nine tackles.
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0: Nathan Fesenmaier had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Brayden Wolf ran and caught a score as the Cardinals cruised.
Connor Ducklow threw two touchdowns for Spring Valley, including one to Justin Rielly in the first quarter. Ducklow was 5 of 6 passing for 107 yards.
The Cardinals scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away.
Logan Harel had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Hornets.
Bloomer 20, Barron 6: Three different Blackhawks ran for a touchdown in a bounceback victory over the Golden Bears.
Marcus Harelstad, Dalton Cook and Jack Strand each had a rushing score for Bloomer.
Landon Rego led the Blackhawks with 77 rushing yards on 11 carries. Harelstad added 61 and Cook had 51.
Colin Kappel threw for 169 yards and a touchdown for Barron.
Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20: Ira Bialzik threw a pair of touchdown passes and Sebastian Nielson added two scoring runs to push the Bulldogs past the Warriors.
Bialzik's 23-yard touchdown pass to Braden Roemhild with three seconds left in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn't relinquish. They added insurance in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run by Nielson and a 24-yard passing connection between Bialzik and Tyler Dormanen.
Nielson finished with 63 rushing yards on 15 carries. Bialzik was 2 of 7 passing, good for 47 yards.
Whitehall 13, Independence/Gilmanton 8: Ryan Kleinhan's one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put the Norse up for good.
Whitehall led after a 15-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Thorn in the first quarter, but the Indees took the lead on Chris Killian's 64-yard touchdown pass to Ben Pyka and ensuing two-point conversion in the second.
Thorn ran the ball 15 times for 103 yards for the Norse. Killian completed four passes for 98 yards for the Indees.