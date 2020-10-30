Avery Kaanta ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Elk Mound defense held Durand scoreless until the final minute of the game to secure a 29-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday night.
Ethan Levra added a rushing touchdown and Ryan Bohl threw for a score as the Mounders handed the Panthers their first loss of the season.
Levra gave Elk Mound an early lead with his 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Bohl added to it when he connected with Ben Heath for a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second.
Kaanta had rushing TDs of 10 and 11 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Dawson Kurth caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Joey Biesterveld with 31 seconds left in the game for Durand's only score.
Bohl completed 12 of 20 passes for 161 yards for Elk Mound. Kaanta took 20 carries for 68 yards.
Simon Bauer had 94 yards on 20 rushes for the Panthers.
Chippewa Falls 22, Marshfield 8: Ben Steinmetz ran for 59 yards and a touchdown and Isaac Frenette added a 90-yard kick return for a score for the Cardinals in their season finale.
Bruce Sanborn recovered a fumble in the end zone for Chi-Hi, which ends its season with a 3-3 record.
Marshfield scored midway through the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7, but Chippewa Falls didn't wait long to answer. Frenette took the ensuing kickoff to the house to re-establish the lead.
Frenette caught a pass from Brayden Warwick late in the third quarter and ran 42 yards down the field, but the ball came loose and rolled into the end zone. Sanborn was the lucky recipient, falling on it for a touchdown.
The Cardinals added a safety when an errant snap sailed over the Marshfield punter's head into the end zone in the third quarter.
Warwick completed five passes for 96 yards for the Cardinals. Sanborn had two catches for 45 yards.
Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12: Michael Karlen ran for three scores and the Orioles pulled away with 23 points in the first quarter for a bounceback win.
Carsen Hause threw for two touchdowns and 158 yards for Stanley-Boyd. Karlen finished with 109 rushing yards.
Dominic Raffetto and Jacob Nesterick added rushing touchdowns of their own for the Orioles.
Brice Shimon scored once on the ground and once through the air for the Thunder.
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12: The Cardinals scored the first 54 points of the game in the first three quarters to stay undefeated and move a game away from securing an outright Dunn-St. Croix title and an undefeated regular season.
Justin Rielly and Tyler Bowman and Carter Deppa each notched a pair of touchdowns. Nathan Fesenmaier led the team with 115 rushing yards, while Rielly had 80 on the ground. Five of the eight Cardinal touchdowns came from rushes, with the outliers being a 75-yard kick return to the house from Carter Deppa and a 19-yard pass from Connor Ducklow to Deppa.
Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7: Cain Fremstad accounted for five touchdowns as the Wildcats pushed past the Cardinals.
Fremstad threw for three scores, ran for one and caught another in a complete performance for Blair-Taylor. He finished with 203 passing yards on 10 completions.
Matthew Brandenburg added 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while also throwing a touchdown to Fremstad.
Nick Higley's 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Eleva-Strum its only score.
Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6: The Hilltoppers scored 21 unanswered in the second half to hand Turtle Lake its second loss of the season.
Will Eggert ran for two touchdowns for Glenwood City, while Brady McCarthy accounted for the team's third score. Bryce Wickman threw for 136 yards and ran for 36, and the Hilltopper defense forced two interceptions.
Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12: The Buffaloes moved to 4-2 with a second straight victory. Stats of the game were not reported.
Iowa-Grant 42, Fall Creek 14: The Crickets made a long trip to Livingston play the Panthers, the team's third scheduled opponent in a topsy-turvy week. Stats of the game were not reported.
Cancellations and postponements: River Falls at Menomonie, originally scheduled for Friday night, was moved to Monday at Williams Stadium at 7 p.m. The Mustangs can earn a share of an unofficial Big Rivers title with a victory. Cumberland at Spooner was moved from Friday night to Saturday at 1 p.m. and will now be played in Cumberland.
Five games involving schools in the Leader-Telegram's coverage area were canceled this week: Altoona at Auburndale, Regis at Fall Creek, Thorp at Marathon, Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall and Northwestern at Barron.