After rallying from a 14-point deficit to secure its first win last week, the Chippewa Falls football team was in the opposite position in Week 3.
The Cardinals led Rice Lake 27-6 early in the fourth quarter on Friday in Chippewa Falls, but had to hold off a fierce Warriors rally for a 27-25 victory at Dorais Field.
Rice Lake's Andrew Farm scored a four-yard rushing touchdown with 27 seconds remaining to cut the lead to two points, but the Cardinals stopped the run on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt to seal the win.
Zack Fisher ran for a score and Cole Fenske threw a score to Alex Belongia for Rice Lake to claw back into the game in the fourth.
Collin Beaudette and Brayden Warwick scored rushing touchdowns in the first half for Chi-Hi, and Gavin Goodman took a punt return 35 yards downfield for a touchdown. Jack Meyer made a pair of field goals for the Cardinals.
Warwick, the quarterback, accounted for 137 yards of offense for Chippewa Falls. Fenske threw for 150 yards and two scores for Rice Lake.
Menomonie 32, Marshfield 0: Ryan Kahl passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and the Mustangs defense posted its second consecutive shutout.
Kahl threw a 66-yard strike to DeVauntaye Parker to open the scoring in the first quarter and hit Brock Thornton with a 49-yard score in the second. Parker also added a two-yard rushing touchdown for the Mustangs (2-1).
Will Ockler ran for 81 yards and a score for Menomonie. The Mustangs ran for 239 yards as a team.
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14: Ryan Sonnentag took a pass from Nelson Wahl for a 79-yard touchdown as time expired, giving the Hornets a dramatic victory.
Cadott (2-1) scored all of its points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 14-0 deficit. Tegan Ritter punched in a four-yard touchdown run before Sonnentag caught two scoring passes from Wahl to win the game.
Bryce Wickman threw and ran for a touchdown each for the Hilltoppers (1-1). He passed for 189 yards.
Gavin Tegels ran for 97 yards on 23 carries for Cadott.
Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6: Tanner Marsh scored all three touchdowns for the Buffaloes, leading Mondovi to a bounceback victory.
Ryan Bohl threw a 27-yard touchdown to Ethan Johnson to account for Elk Mound's only points.
Statistics were not reported.
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6: Simon Bauer ran the ball 11 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Panthers to victory. Dawson Kurth added 89 rushing yards and two scores.
Durand (3-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter and 26 in the second. Joey Biesterveld added a pick-six to the Panthers' tally.
Riley Wathke was 18 of 36 passing for Fall Creek (0-3), good for 245 yards. He hit Teigen Ploeckelman with a 39-yard touchdown pass for the Crickets' only points.
Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20: The Warriors won the game on Braden Trunkel's six-yard rushing touchdown with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Osseo-Fairchild had taken a 20-14 lead on Brice Shimon's 40-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Loesel with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
Dayne Vojtik tallied 179 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Thunder (0-3). Trunkel had two passing touchdowns for Neillsville/Granton.
Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8: The Cardinals got two rushing touchdowns and one passing score from Connor Ducklow in a Dunn-St. Croix victory.
Spring Valley's Tyler Bowman returned a punt for a score to open his account, and added a touchdown reception later in the game.
Nathan Fesenmaier had 136 rushing yards and a score for the Cardinals (2-0). Brayden Wolf chipped in with 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Blair-Taylor 30, Viroqua 22: Matthew Brandenburg rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries, surpassing the 3,000 yard mark to become the program's all-time leader in rushing yards. He also scored a touchdown for the Wildcats, who scored on the ground, through the air and on Evan Nehring's 45-yard fumble return.
Cain Fremstad threw for two touchdowns, including a 50-yard pass to Alec Reismann that proved to be the game-winner. Reismann put up 99 yards receiving on just two catches.
Boyceville 14, Elmwood/Plum City 8: Tyler Dormanen scored both of the Bulldogs' touchdowns, including the winner from four yards out in the third quarter.
Boyceville overcame a 176-yard night from Elmwood/Plum City's Luke Webb, who scored the Wolves' only touchdown.
Dormanen ran for 78 yards on 15 carries. Boyceville (2-1) ran for 194 yards as a team.
Pepin/Alma 20, Independence/Gilmanton 8: The Indees' offense was held in check, with Chris Killian's 53-yard pass to Ben Pyka in the third quarter accounting for the team's only score.
Three different players scored for Pepin/Alma. Killian threw for 81 yards for the Indees, and Wyatt Kuerschner ran for 52.