The Boyceville defense stopped a two-point conversion run on the final play of the game on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their first playoff victory since 2012 with a 14-12 defeat of Webster in overtime.
Bash Nielson had given Boyceville a 14-6 lead with a two-yard touchdown run to open overtime. Webster answered with Austin Sigfrid's 10-yard touchdown pass to Gage Rossow.
The Tigers needed two more points to force double overtime, and ran a sweep to the outside to try to get them. But the carrier was met by a swarm of defenders and stopped short of the goal line.
The top-seeded Bulldogs are set to close out their season against Turtle Lake next week.
Ira Bialzik added a rushing touchdown for Boyceville in the third quarter. He threw for 100 yards.
Grantsburg 38, Durand 30: Issac Quimby's 24-yard touchdown run with 3:24 remaining gave the Pirates the breathing room they needed in a Division 5 playoff thriller.
Simon Bauer ran for 295 yards and accounted for three touchdowns for the Panthers in defeat. His three-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left pulled Durand within one point of the lead.
Durand trailed 24-8 at halftime, but Bauer threw a touchdown pass to Caden Berger to open the third quarter with a bang. Berger added a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Quimby had three touchdowns for Grantsburg.
McDonell 64, Siren 16: Tanner Opsal accounted for five total touchdowns as the Macks won their 8-man playoff contest.
Opsal threw three scores and ran for two more. Xayvion Matthews ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns for McDonell.
The Macks were ahead 48-0 at halftime.
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6: Carson Lee had three touchdowns — two on the ground and one interception return — to lead the Blackhawks past the Rails.
Lee finished with 106 yards on six carries. Baldwin-Woodville advanced to take on Prescott in the Division 3 bracket next week.
Ben Kuenkel scored on a one-yard run for Altoona, which was set up by a 60-yard reception by CJ Varsho.
Baldwin-Woodville led 36-0 at halftime. Isaiah Randall had a pair of rushing scores for the Blackhawks.
Rice Lake 20, Medford 14: Alex Belongia caught two touchdown passes as part of a 198-yard night through the air to steer the Warriors to a playoff win.
Belongia caught scoring passes of 78 and 42 yards, and Andrew Farm added a rushing touchdown as Rice Lake built a 20-0 lead.
Medford made a run with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but couldn't quite make up the difference.
Cole Fenske passed for 206 yards on six completions for Rice Lake, which will face New Richmond to close out the season next week.
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8: Matthew Brandenburg ran for 128 yards and four touchdowns to boost the Wildcats in Division 6.
Brayden Burleson added a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for Blair-Taylor. Cain Fremstad threw for 55 yards on seven completions.
The Wildcats will take on Assumption next week in the season finale.
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0: The Greyhounds held the Indees to 34 yards of offense in a dominant defensive display.
Meanwhile, Loyal's Matthew Szymanski ran for 275 yards and three touchdowns to power the other side of the ball.
Ben Pyka had eight carries for 30 yards to lead the Indees.
Pepin/Alma 38, Augusta 6: Tyler Brixen scored the lone touchdown for the Beavers, a 27-yard jaunt to the end zone. But Pepin/Alma rode 310 rushing yards to victory in a non-playoff matchup.
Lane Wieczorek had 98 rushing yards for Pepin/Alma. Evan Olson added 77 of his own, and Bryce Quinton had a pair of scores.
Cancellations: Two more Level 1 matchups featuring local schools were called off Friday, joining an already large crop of forfeits.
Menomonie, which was set to compete in the Division 1 playoffs for the first time in program history, forfeited its game against Marshfield. The Menomonie Activities Twitter account cited a "strict adherence to WIAA guidelines and the pending result of a covid test" for the cancellation. Marshfield advanced to Level 2, where the Tigers will play a Hudson team that also advanced by way of forfeit.
Colby canceled its matchup with Stanley-Boyd, a reunion of former Cloverbelt foes, after a positive COVID-19 test. The Colby Schools Twitter said the football team will be moving into quarantine.
Thirty-one Level 1 games across the state were canceled as COVID-19 cases reach record highs in Wisconsin. That includes 10 games featuring local squads: Menomonie at Marshfield, Stanley-Boyd at Colby, Ladysmith at Cadott, Colfax at Cameron, Luther at Osseo-Fairchild, Fall Creek at Mondovi, Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Turtle Lake, Flambeau at Clear Lake, Augusta at Glenwood City and Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma.