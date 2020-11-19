Blair-Taylor football’s quick strike on its first possession proved to be a sign of things to come Thursday night.
Matthew Brandenburg ran for three touchdowns and Cain Fremstad ran for one and threw for three, including one on the Wildcats’ opening possession, as Blair-Taylor rolled to a 49-0 victory against Assumption to complete an undefeated season and earn a Division 6 regional title.
The Wildcats got out to a 43-0 lead at the half, scoring three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. Fremstad found Matthew Waldera for a 35-yard score to open the contest, then ran in from the same distance six minutes later.
Brandenburg notched three touchdowns in less than a quarter of game action split between the first and second frames, helping the Wildcats pull away. Rounding out the scoring were passing connections between Fremstad and receivers Alec Reismann and Waldera. For the team’s senior class, the victory marked a complete turnaround — going from winless in 2017 as freshmen to undefeated in their final season of prep football. This is the first undefeated season in the program’s history.
Fremstad threw for 282 yards, with 87 going to Kyle Steien and 67 to Reismann. Brandenburg ran for 83 yards.
Nearly two hours north Cumberland also completed a perfect campaign with a 46-17 victory against Stanley-Boyd for a Division 4 regional title. The Beavers, champions of the Heart O’ North, notched over 40 points for a second straight week and for the seventh time this season.
Cumberland won its two playoff matchups by a combined 88-25.
St. Croix Central 21, Rice Lake 14: The Panthers scored the final 14 points of the game in the fourth quarter while shutting out the Warriors in the second half to earn the comeback victory.
Tristan Scheurer and Andrew Farm each scored touchdowns for Rice Lake in the first half, both on 27-yard runs, but that wasn’t enough for the home squad to win this non-playoff matchup.
St. Croix Central scored from one yard out with 1:10 remaining to earn its seventh victory of the season. Scheurer led the Warriors with 75 rushing yards while also passing for 48, Andrew Farm had 60 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards, while Zack Fisher had 49 rushing yards and 30 receiving.
Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36: Tanner Marsh ran for 281 yards and four touchdowns as the Buffaloes closed out their season with a non-playoff victory.
Cade Brenner added 171 passing yards and three touchdowns for Mondovi. The Buffaloes erupted with 28 points in the second quarter to pull away.
Three of Marsh's scoring runs were for more than 50 yards. Ashton Fedie, Dawson Rud and Tristen Bee each caught a touchdown pass. Cody Wagner had a pick-six.
Cadott 21, De Soto 14: The Hornets were victorious in a non-playoff matchup after earning a regional title by forfeit. Stats were not reported.
Abbotsford 27, Thorp 7: Abbotsford pulled away late to secure a season-closing non-playoff victory. Stats were not reported.
Cancellations: Six playoff matchups featuring local squads were canceled this week. That includes: Rice Lake at New Richmond, Prescott at Baldwin-Woodville, Grantsburg at Spring Valley, Cameron at Cadott, Turtle Lake at Boyceville and Augusta at Clear Lake. Rice Lake, Baldwin-Woodville, Spring Valley, Cadott and Boyceville were all named champions of their respective foursomes via a forfeit.