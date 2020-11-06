Brock Laube threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and the Fall Creek defense kept Neillsville/Granton off the board for most of the night to secure the Crickets' first win of the year with a 15-12 victory on Friday.
Laube staked Fall Creek to a 15-0 lead with touchdown passes to Cameron Martzke and Leo Hagberg in the second and third quarters, respectively, and his defense matched the performance.
The Crickets kept the Warriors scoreless until the final four minutes of the game, where they scored twice before seeing a comeback effort fall short.
Martzke's touchdown reception went for 15 yards, while Hagberg's was for 80. Hagberg finished with five catches for 151 yards.
Laube completed 18 of 29 passes for the Crickets. Martzke caught four of those, good for 47 yards.
The victory snapped a 15-game losing streak for Fall Creek.
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23: Cole Fenske's 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play was the difference for the Warriors in the team's regular season finale.
Rice Lake (2-5) scored twice in the final 3:14 to erase a 23-15 deficit and end its season with back-to-back victories after beginning the season with five consecutive losses. Rice Lake ran for more than 300 yards in the victory.
With the game tied late, Wausau West quarterback Garrett Richardt dropped back and took a shot downfield into double coverage. Alex Belongia rose up and snagged the pass for the Rice Lake interception with about two minutes left in the game.
Rice Lake began its winning drive at its own 30-yard line. After a loss of two on first down, Fenske found Belongia with a quick pass to the sideline, which the receiver turned into a 15-yard gain. Jayden Perkins then took a counter eight yards before Fenske moved the chains on a short run. Two plays later, Rice Lake faced a third-and-8 at the Wausau West 44, but Perkins found daylight on the counter and raced his way down the field to the 16 with about 20 seconds to play. An 11-yard gain by Andrew Farm up the middle pushed Rice Lake to the 5-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game. Coach Dan Hill then decided for the field goal attempt with no timeouts and Fenske drilled one through the uprights for the three-point lead with just seconds left.
Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21: The Mustangs' win streak hit five after beating the Tigers for the second time this season.
Details were not reported.
Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20: Carsen Hause accounted for three touchdowns as the Orioles held off the Buffaloes in Cloverbelt Conference action.
Hause threw scores to Cooper Nichols and Michael Karlen, in addition to running for one on the ground.
Tanner Marsh found the end zone for Mondovi, and Creed Brenner threw a touchdown pass to Jarod Falkner.
Stanley-Boyd improved to 5-2 with the triumph, while Mondovi fell to 4-3.
Elk Mound 34, Osseo-Fairchild 16: The Mounders got contributions from all over as they closed out the regular season in winning fashion.
Avery Kaanta had 138 rushing yards and a score, Nate Lew added a rushing touchdown of his own and Ryan Bohl threw for 132 yards and a touchdown. Blake Burlingame also ran for a score for the Mounders.
Brice Shimon threw and caught a touchdown pass for the Thunder, finishing with 107 passing yards.
The Mounders defense tallied four interceptions in the win.
Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25: Wyatt Miland had 120 rushing yards and a touchdown to help the Cardinals push past the Pirates.
Nick Higley ran for a score and threw for another for Eleva-Strum. He was 8 of 14 passing for 87 yards.
Alex Anderson caught a touchdown pass for the Cardinals.
Blair-Taylor 24, Melrose-Mindoro 0: Matthew Brandenburg racked up 175 rushing yards and found the end zone three times as the Wildcats rolled to victory.
Brandenburg scored twice on runs of one yard, and once from 15 yards out. He carried the ball 30 times.
The Wildcats defense posted its first shutout of the year as the team finished the regular season 6-0.
"Very proud of our kids tonight," Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring wrote in an email. "We played on the road against a good football team and came away with a victory. It's never easy to win at Melrose-Mindoro."
Pepin/Alma 38, Augusta 0: Bryce Quinton ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns to help sink the Beavers.
Pepin/Alma did all of its scoring in the first half.
Jackson Laxson ran for 36 yards for Augusta and Ethan Frank added 28 rushing yards of his own, but it was a frustrating night for the Beavers' offense.
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20: Ryden Carson had a pair of fumble recoveries go for touchdowns, and Luke Webb added a score of his own as the Wolves secured a victory.
Trevor Asher ran for 133 yards on 40 carries for Elmwood/Plum City, which scored eight points in each quarter but the first.
Bryce Wickman threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for Glenwood City, and Brandyn Hallquist caught seven passes for 101 yards. Drew Olson had a pair of touchdown receptions.