Augusta opened its new digs in style Thursday night.
The Beavers’ football team, playing at the school’s new athletic complex for the first time, rolled to a season-opening 28-0 victory against Pittsville backed largely by a stellar showing on the ground from Jackson Laxson.
If fans came to check out the facility, they left entertained by the team. Laxson ran for 131 yards on 13 carries, opening the scoring with a 3-yard scamper in the second quarter, and quarterback Brennan King added on three rushing scores to expand the deficit in the Beavers’ season-opening victory.
King scored from 2, 9 and 4 yards out, averaging 4.6 yards per rush for 32 total. Augusta doubled up the Panthers in total offense, recording 236 yards to the visitor’s 114. The Augusta defense forced a fumble and snagged an interception.
The revamped facility they were competing in features a new eight-lane track, bleachers with a 1,000-person capacity, an entrance plaza and ticket area, added lighting and space for field events like the high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus. The field has also seen some repairs.
Donors to the project were recognized during halftime.
La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0: The RiverHawks bested the Huskies for the program’s first win under new head coach Mitch Olson, a Chippewa Falls native and Chi-Hi graduate. Central got out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Mason Herlitzke to Porter Pretasky and scoring runs from Hunter Hess and Jackson Warren, then pushed the advantage to 33 at the break on another Warren run and another connection between Herlitzke and Pretasky.
Central forced a running clock in the third on a short TD run from Herlitzke before adding on a final score in the fourth.
Complete statistics were not reported.
Spencer/Columbus 51, Glenwood City 21: The Rockets scored the first 19 points of the game before Glenwood City got on the board with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Wickman to Drew Olson in the closing minutes of the second quarter. But Spencer/Columbus responded with a 25-point run to roll to a Week 1 victory.
Glenwood City also got two touchdowns from Gabe Knops, who ran to the house from 74 and 9 yards in the fourth quarter. Knops averaged 19 yards on his nine rushes, finishing with 171 on the night.
Wickman threw for 120 yards but struggled with three interceptions. Olson had seven catches for 44 yards, while teammate Brady McCarthy was close behind with 43 yards on five catches.
Spencer/Columbus’ Brock Bennington ran for three touchdowns and 193 yards. Will Gorst had 81 yards and a score, while Cole Timmler accounted for 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns.