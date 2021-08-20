Regis coach Bryant Brenner said earlier this week it would be "nearly impossible" for the Ramblers to beat Kenosha Bradford.
Well, they've accomplished the impossible.
The Ramblers made an over four-hour drive to the opposite end of the state to battle a school nearly seven times its size, yet still walked back onto the bus 27-10 victors against Kenosha Bradford Friday night. Regis, either a Division 6 or 7 team, shocked the world by upsetting a D1 foe.
Regis as usual found success from a stable of running backs, with Jack Weisenberger and Zander Rockow getting most of the work. Rockow put his team up 14-0 at the break with touchdown runs of 37 and 6 yards before the Red Devils clawed back with a passing touchdown in the third and a field goal at the start of the fourth.
Then it was Weisenberger's turn. He pulled off a 64-yard scamper less than 30 seconds after the Bradford field goal and scored another from 71 yards out two and a half minutes later to give the Ramblers cushion.
Weisenberger finished with 171 yards on five rushes, while Rockow had 129 on 14. Gus Theisen added 50 yards on the ground and Alex Leis had 41. Meanwhile, the defense held the Red Devils to 77 rushing yards and 131 through the air.
La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Rangers blanked the Old Abes in Memorial coach Rob Scott's head coaching debut.
Sam Veenstra did the only scoring for Logan, finding the end zone once on the ground in the first quarter and again in the fourth.
The Old Abes couldn't solve the Logan defense, which applied pressure with its pass rush. The Rangers came up with two interceptions and stifled the run game too. Memorial's defense kept the Old Abes in the game, but Veenstra's breakthroughs made the difference.
Tyson Allen threw for 79 yards on 10 completions for Memorial.
Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18: The Rails had a huge first half to secure their first victory since 2019.
Altoona scored 33 points across the first two quarters to take a 27-point lead into halftime. They returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Soren Johnson had a rushing touchdown for the Crickets.
Full statistics were not reported.
Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8: The Bulldogs took an 8-6 lead on the Mounders in the second quarter, but Elk Mound responded with 20 straight in the second and third to escape. Helping take the lead back and then extend it were a 39-yard Carson Steinhorst run, a 33-yard Cale Knutson pick-6 and a 7-yard pass to Braedon Pederson from Knutson.
Avery Kaanta notched Elk Mound's first score and finished with 133 yards on the ground. Steinhorst accounted for 57 rushing yards on just six attempts.
Carter Kummet put up 36 yards on the ground for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, with his teammate Brayden Mohr close behind with 33.
Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0: Michael Karlen ran for a touchdown, notched a pick-6 and kicked a field goal in a dominant showing for the Orioles. Brady Potaczek also recorded two receiving touchdowns on long passes from Carsen Hause, one for 43 yards in the first quarter and 64 yards in the third.
Stanley-Boyd put up 37 points in the first half to all but end it. Hause threw for 207 yards, with 107 going to Potaczek, and Chase Sturm led the rushing attack with 46 yards.
Gavin Tegels led the Hornets in rushing with 28 yards in addition to 21 yards passing.
Baldwin-Woodville 17, Sparta 6: The Blackhawks got out to a 17-0 lead, not allowing the Spartans in the end zone until the final two minutes of the game. Davis Paulson opened the scoring with a 44-yard field goal, then Cal Smith and Keegan Ofstie each got in the end zone on 2-yard runs.
Ofstie rushed for 114 yards, while Wyatt Larson threw for 73 yards.
Somerset 26, Bloomer 14: The Spartans scored the final 20 points of the game while pitching a second-half shutout to erase the Blackhawks' 14-6 halftime advantage. Bloomer got out ahead with touchdown runs from Ethan Waskul and Marcus Harelstad, but Somerset clamped down from there.
The Spartans scored in the second half on a 3-yard Jack Casey run, a fumble recovery from Gabe Allen run two yards to the house and a 14-yard TD pass from Rory Huff.
Harelstad ran for 139 yards for Bloomer, while Jack Strand threw for 63 yards on 17 completions.
Mondovi 72, Eleva-Strum 6: Dawson Rud set the tone early with a pair of rushing touchdowns, and the Buffaloes never looked back in a nonconference victory.
Statistics were not reported.
Pepin/Alma 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12: The Eagles went on a 26-point run from the second through fourth quarters to pull away. The ground duo of Evan Olson and Demetrius Bergmann led the way, with Olson finishing with 174 yards and a touchdown and Bergmann 116 yards and three scores.
Blake Allen and Ambrose Malles made it to the end zone for the Wolves, both on short runs.