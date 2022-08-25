Mason Von Haden accounted for a touchdown apiece with his arm and his legs as the Chippewa Falls football team beat D.C. Everest 35-21 on Thursday at Dorais Field.
Von Haden threw a score to Mason Howard, who also ran for a touchdown for Chippewa Falls. Ryan Gaudet and Nathan Drivas also had rushing scores for the Cardinals.
Von Haden's five-yard touchdown run in the final four minutes broke a 21-21 tie and gave the Cardinals the lead for good. Chippewa Falls led by 14 before the Evergreens came back to tie the game twice. Cayden Bangston scored on a three-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to knot the score at 21, but Von Haden answered a couple of minutes later.
The win pushed Chippewa Falls to 2-0 this season.
Cadott 26, Pittsville 6: The Hornets are 2-0 in the young season after defeating the Panthers.
Easton Goodman ran for two touchdowns for Cadott, which was coming off a 16-6 win over rival Stanley-Boyd in Week 1. Conner Roth added a touchdown run of his own. The Hornets also returned an interception for a score.
Cadott scored the final 19 points of the game after entering the second quarter with a 7-6 lead. Roth ran for 85 yards on nine carries.
River Falls 26, Holmen 0: The Wildcats earned their second victory of the year thanks to a shutout from the defense. They limited the Vikings to 81 yards of offense in an impressive display.
Offensively, Jonah Severson ran for a pair of touchdowns to pace River Falls. He carried the ball 22 times for 120 yards.
Gavin Kohel and Jacob Range also added touchdown runs.
Hudson 38, Stevens Point 7: The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start after running past the Panthers. Hudson scored 38 straight points in a strong showing at home. Thirty-five of those came before halftime.