Leo Hagberg caught a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Laube with under two minutes left to play to put the Fall Creek football team in the win column for the first time this season.
Hagberg hauled in the go-ahead score to break a 28-28 tie with Neillsville/Granton on Friday, and the Crickets held on for a 34-28 win — their first of the year.
Fall Creek led 28-22 early in the fourth quarter before Andrew Brown scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown for the Warriors to tie the game with 8:19 left. But the Crickets were able to find the breakthrough with 1:20 remaining to clinch their victory.
It was the second receiving touchdown of the game for Hagberg, who also brought a pass 58 yards down the field for a score in the second quarter. Jeff Ritger added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Crickets.
Laube was 23 of 36 passing, good for 351 yards and three touchdowns. His 16-yard strike to Cameron Martzke gave the Crickets the lead early in the fourth quarter.
Hagberg finished with nine catches for 183 yards. Martzke added four receptions for 89 yards.
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12: Carter Mears accounted for four touchdowns as the Raiders ran away from the Old Abes at Carson Park.
Hudson built a 28-0 lead in the first half before Memorial got on the board with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Thompson to Tyson Harvey. Thompson threw another touchdown in the third quarter, this time to Reagan Hub for 73 yards.
The Raiders ran for 373 yards, led by 169 from Jaiden Warner. Mears added 72 rushing yards and 54 more through the air.
Thompson completed 11 passes for 168 yards for the Old Abes. Hub had six catches for 104 yards, and Harvey added three receptions for 55 yards.
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0: The Mustangs ran out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and never looked back, improving to 2-1 in the Big Rivers.
Menomonie's defense came up with some early interceptions to help swing momentum its way.
Statistics were not reported.
Rice Lake 38, Superior 18: The Warriors remained unbeaten in Big Rivers play with a convincing victory over the Spartans. Alex Belongia hauled in three touchdown receptions from Cole Fenske — two for more than 60 yards — as Rice Lake cruised.
The Warriors scored the first 38 points of the game before Superior got on the board. Christian Lindow and Elliott Nolin added rushing scores for Rice Lake.
Fenske threw for 151 yards on four completions, all to Belongia.
Altoona 33, Viroqua 14: Colin Boyarski carried the ball for 217 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Rails to their fourth win of the season.
Altoona overturned a 14-6 halftime deficit by outscoring the Blackhawks 27-0 in the second half. Marsten Salsbury-Parks helped flip momentum out of the break, taking the opening kickoff of the third quarter 77 yards to the end zone. Boyarski broke off a 55-yard touchdown run a couple of minutes later, and Jackson Berg got in on the fun with a 24-yard dash of his own.
Ben Kuenkel finished off the win with a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He ran for 54 yards on six carries, and threw for 49 yards on four completions.
Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8: Avery Kaanta ran for 294 yards and three touchdowns as the Mounders cruised past the Thunder.
Elk Mound scored the game's first 42 points, highlighted by a strong second quarter. Kaanta ran for all three of his scores in the period. Carson Steinhorst added a pair of rushing touchdowns for Elk Mound, and Ryan Bartig returned a punt for a touchdown early in the game.
Drake Swett scored the Thunder's lone touchdown, a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14: Tristan Drier nabbed a pick-six in the fourth quarter to overturn a four-point deficit and give the Hornets a dramatic win. Cadott trailed 14-10 when Drier made the interception and ran it 37 yards to pay dirt.
The Hornets scored on a 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Peter Weir added a 36-yard field goal in the period. But Turtle Lake went ahead on a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Cadott ran for 202 yards in the victory.
Thorp 46, Flambeau 30: Logan Hanson and Aiden Rosemeyer accounted for three touchdowns each as the Cardinals pulled away from the Falcons.
Rosemeyer threw for 235 yards on 13 completions and scampered for 117 rushing yards. He completed touchdown passes to Hanson and Ashton Kroeplin, in addition to running for one score.
Harley Opachan caught three touchdown passes for Flambeau, all from Blake Moore.
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14: Marcus Harelstad had three rushing touchdowns and Bowen Rothbauer added two of his own as the Blackhawks ran past the Bulldogs.
Jack Strand also threw for two touchdowns for Bloomer, which scored 36 points in the first half. Harelstad ran for 105 yards on 17 carries, and Strand threw for 286 yards on 18 completions. Connor Crane had 98 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Tristan Wendt caught a 65-yard pass from Cade Johnson to put Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on the board in the first quarter, and Lawson Davis added a rushing touchdown in the second.
Pepin/Alma 54, Eleva-Strum 16: Riley Stiehl ran rampant, accumulating 197 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Eagles past the Cardinals.
Pepin/Alma racked up 392 yards of offense in the win. Evan Creighton threw for a touchdown, and Evan Olson added a rushing touchdown.
Wyatt Miland had 112 rushing yards and a score for Eleva-Strum.
Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12: The Wolves were stout defensively and rode touchdowns from Blake Allen and Luke Webb to a narrow victory.
Allen gave his team the lead with a 4-yard run in the first quarter before Clear Lake's Zach Aune scored a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Webb turned the Wolves' two-point lead into a 10-point advantage with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, meaning Aune's second rushing touchdown a few minutes later wouldn't be enough.
Trevor Asher ran for 97 yards, and Webb threw for 98 on 3 of 3 passing.
Cumberland 46, Barron 14: Maddux Allen connected on three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Beavers' victory over the Golden Bears.
Allen found Vaughn Johnson for a touchdown twice, and also threw a score to Edward Chafer. He finished 14 of 21 for 137 yards. Drew Griffith ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers.
Sam Baumgard had a pair of touchdowns for Barron, one through the air and one on the ground.
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10: Tyler Bowman and Connor Ducklow linked up for three touchdown connections as the Cardinals eased past the Hilltoppers.
Bowman caught passes of 4, 5 and 30 yards from Ducklow for touchdowns. Ducklow added a 31-yard rushing score for Spring Valley.
Ducklow completed 9 of 12 passes for 173 yards, and led the Cardinals in rushing with 86 yards. Justin Rielly carried the ball nine times for 70 yards and a score.
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 14: Raef Radcliffe's two touchdown runs and a blocked kick return for a score were too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
Jackson Shramek scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and Cain Fremstad added a 2-yard touchdown run of his own in the final quarter. But the Mustangs did enough to see out a victory.