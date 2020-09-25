Jack Strand threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Herrick in overtime, giving the Bloomer football team a thrilling 34-28 win over St. Croix Falls on Friday in St. Croix Falls.
Prior to the overtime score, it was Ethan Rothbauer's breakout party for Bloomer. The running back rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to keep the Blackhawks in it.
Rothbauer's one-yard touchdown run with 3:35 left in regulation put Bloomer in a position to win, ahead 28-22. But Dayo Oye scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown just over a minute later to knot the score up and force overtime.
Bloomer led by 14 at one point, but St. Croix Falls surged back with 16 straight points to take the lead.
The Blackhawks finished with 316 yards of offense compared to the Saints' 238.
River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8: The Wildcats got three touchdowns from Michael Krueger, who found the end zone on two rushes and a recovered blocked punt.
River Falls scored the first 23 points of the game before Chippewa Falls got on the board in the third quarter. Ben Steinmetz took a 25-yard run to the end zone late in the period.
Krueger carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards for River Falls. Steinmetz had 98 rushing yards for Chi-Hi.
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20: The Buffaloes got off to a strong start to the season, winning their first game in the Cloverbelt Conference after joining from the Dunn-St. Croix. Tanner Marsh led the way, setting a school single-game record with 321 yards on the ground on 32 carries in addition to four touchdowns.
The previous Mondovi high was 308, set by Randy Krumrie in 1975.
McDonell 46, Alma Center Lincoln 20: The Macks trailed 20-8 after the first quarter, but rattled off 38 unanswered points to secure a season opening win in the newly-formed Central Wisconsin Conference-West.
Tanner Opsal ran for 309 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns for the Macks — three on the ground and three through the air.
Highland 35, Altoona 6: The Rails fell on the road in their season opener. Details were not immediately available.
New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27: The Warriors scored a touchdown with one minute left in regulation, and opted to go for the win instead of the tie. But the Tigers stopped the ensuing two-point conversion, securing a debut win in the Big Rivers.
Rice Lake led 21-14 at halftime.
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6: Cooper Nichols scored three touchdowns while Michael Karlen added two of his own as the Orioles opened the season in style.
Fall Creek took an early lead on Ryan Whittlinger's interception return for a touchdown, but Stanley-Boyd scored 36 points in the second quarter to pull away.
The Orioles' 65 points were a school record, per the Chippewa Herald.
Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20: Simon Bauer put on a clinic for the Panthers, rushing for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
Durand scored three times in the first quarter, including two scores by Bauer, to take a 22-0 lead. Bauer added his third touchdown in the third quarter, and Panthers quarterback Joey Biesterveld hit Gunnar Hurlburt with an 18-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring in the fourth.
Bauer scored on runs of 43, five and eight yards. Biesterveld threw for 44 yards on three completions.
It was Durand's first Cloverbelt Conference win after moving to the league from the Dunn-St. Croix this year.
Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15: The Hornets played a close game, but fell in their first game as a Dunn-St. Croix member. Details were not reported.
Boyceville 34, Colfax 0: The Bulldogs held the Vikings to 106 yards of offense in the shutout, and Ira Bialzik accounted for two touchdowns.
Bialzik threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Granley early in the second quarter, and the score stayed at 8-0 until the fourth quarter. In the final period, Boyceville found the end zone four times to put things away.
Bialzik scored on a one-yard run, and Tyler Dormanen, Nathan Stuart and Tate Downey added rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Drew Gibson passed for 55 yards on six completions for Colfax.
Colby 54, Thorp 6: The Cardinals suffered a slow start to the season in their Marawood Conference debut.
Colby held Thorp to 92 yards of offense and scored all of its points before the Cardinals got in the end zone.
Aiden Rosemeyer's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter accounted for Thorp's points. Colby ran for five rushing touchdowns and threw for another.
Clear Lake 26, Elmwood/Plum City 14: The Warriors pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jackson Fuller, although the Wolves hung around throughout.
Fuller scored on runs of 25 and 32 yards in the final period to turn a 12-6 lead into a 20-point advantage. Trevor Asher, who ran for 221 yards on 35 carries for Elmwood/Plum City, scored in the final 10 seconds to make things closer.
Luke Webb had given Elmwood/Plum City an early lead with a 12-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Spooner 20, Barron 6: Both defenses dominated until Spooner broke through with a couple of touchdowns in the third quarter, and Barron couldn't catch up.
Colin Kappel threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Gordon for the Golden Bears' only scoring. He finished with 99 passing yards.
Spooner racked up 207 rushing yards in the win.