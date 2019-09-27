Altoona scored the final 20 points of the game to rally for its second victory of the season, defeating Neillsville/Granton 28-14 on Friday.
The Warriors led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Paxton Gluch gave the Rails the lead with a 36-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Nate McMahon added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — one through the air and one on the ground — to help Altoona ice the game away.
Gluch was a workhorse for the Rails, carrying the ball 30 times for 261 yards, while McMahon passed for 151 yards on five completions. Keshawn Harris had 140 of those receiving yards and a touchdown.
Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13: After a close first quarter, the Warriors scored 22 unanswered points to pull away.
Rice Lake led 12-7 after one period before Alex Belongia and Tristan Scheurer scored as part of the 22-point swing.
North’s Sammy Barby carried the ball 20 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Scheurer finished with 149 rushing yards on 26 attempts to lead the Warriors. It was the first victory of the season for Rice Lake.
Menomonie 22, Hudson 14: Will Ockler scored a pair of rushing touchdowns from within the two-yard line as the Mustangs remained unbeaten.
Tyler Werner added a 16-yard touchdown pass to DeVauntaye Parker, and the Mustangs defense sealed the victory with an interception late in the game.
Full statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14: The Spartans got two touchdowns apiece from Caden Stone and Carter Fonger to score the Big Rivers victory.
Collin Beaudette rushed for two scores for Chippewa Falls as part of a 48-yard night on the ground. Logan Erickson added 30 rushing yards.
Superior’s lead was 14-7 at half, but the Spartans scored 14 unanswered in the third quarter.
The Cardinals tallied 185 yards of offense.
Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9: The two-headed attack of Brady Spaeth and Nelson Wahl couldn’t be stopped for the Hornets.
Spaeth rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns and Wahl added 202 yards and three scores of his own to power the Hornets to their third win of the year. As a team, Cadott ran for 446 yards.
Fall Creek led 3-0 early on Sebastian Maher’s 37-yard field goal. Brock Laube threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Maher in the second quarter for the Crickets’ only other scoring.
Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28: The Thunder fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter, but stormed back with 32 points in the second.
Jackson Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another for the Thunder, and Dayne Vojtik rushed for three scores. Vojtik finished with 132 yards on the ground.
Michael Karlen and Carter Vait had two rushing touchdowns apiece for Stanley-Boyd.
Phillips 52, McDonell 18: Tanner Opsal threw two touchdown passes for the Macks, but they couldn’t hand Phillips its first loss of the year.
Xayvion Matthews added a six-yard rushing touchdown for McDonell. Opsal passed for 145 yards.
Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0: Blaze Todd accounted for five touchdowns, including four on the ground, to lead the Mounders to victory.
Elk Mound scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, including a fumble recovery for a score by Michael Jenson. Todd also threw a 56-yard score to Ben Heath.
Chase Rhude added a pick-six in the second quarter for Elk Mound. Todd finished with 171 yards on the ground.
Noah Albricht passed for 80 yards on seven completions for Colfax.
Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0: The Buffaloes defense continued its dominant form, and still has not allowed a single point this season. They held the Hilltoppers to 99 yards of offense and forced three turnovers.
Tommy Bahr led the offense with three rushing touchdowns and 163 yards on eight carries, while Tanner Marsh and Tanner Johnson added two rushing scores apiece. Johnson also threw a touchdown pass.
Marsh finished with 118 yards on six carries. The Buffaloes racked up 529 yards of total offense.
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0: The Cardinals’ defense was unmovable, only allowing 22 yards of offense in a standout performance.
Aaron Borgerding and Brayden Wolf both rushed for two scores to power the offense.
Wolf carried the ball eight times for 114 yards, while Borgerding’s three carries went for 53 yards. Connor Ducklow added a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the game.
Connor Sempf was 5 of 11 passing for the Bulldogs.
Augusta 30, Whitehall 12: Traven Fabian gave Augusta a 16-0 lead with two first-half touchdowns, and the Beavers iced the game away in the second half.
Marcus Livingston added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 24, and Camron Stensen completed the scoring in the fourth with a 49-yard touchdown run.
Ryan Kleinhans had two rushing scores for Whitehall.
Pepin/Alma 14, Eleva-Strum 8: Lane Wierczorek plunged into the end zone from four yards out with 19 seconds remaining to give the Eagles the victory.
The game was tied 8-8 going into the final minute. Wierczorek had given Pepin/Alma the lead with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Eleva-Strum answered with Andrew Schoen’s 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
Schoen rushed for 67 yards on 22 carries, while also hauling in 81 yards through the air.
Gilman 27, Thorp 0: The Cardinals were held to 176 yards in the shutout, most of which came through the air.
Aiden Rosemeyer went 12 of 22 throwing for 146 yards for Thorp. Gabe Gunderson rushed for two touchdowns and 31 yards for Gilman, and also tallied a passing score and 132 yards through the air.
The Pirates scored once in each quarter.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Kaden Kinney rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Knights, who got a balanced rushing attack for a total of 312 yards on the ground.