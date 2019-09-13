Hayden Goodman found Ben Carani for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to help Chippewa Falls overturn a 12-0 deficit and defeat Rice Lake 16-12 for its first win of the season Friday in Rice Lake.
The Warriors (0-4, 0-2) had taken a 12-point lead on a 32-yard scoring pass from Tyson Tomesh to Jayden Perkins and a 3-yard touchdown run by Zack Fisher.
But Chippewa Falls got on the board in the second quarter thanks to Ben Steinmetz's 9-yard scamper into the end zone, and Goodman gave them the lead for good later in the quarter.
The Cardinals (1-3, 1-1) added a fourth-quarter safety to pad their lead.
Steinmetz played the role of workhorse for Chippewa Falls, running the ball 20 times for 105 yards. It was part of a 198-yard rushing attack for the Cardinals.
Rice Lake won the turnover battle 3-0, but couldn't convert that into its first victory of the season. Tomesh was 5 of 16 passing for 71 yards, and Fisher had 69 rushing yards on 21 carries.
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20: Sammy Barby rushed for 156 yards on 12 attempts, but the Huskies couldn't overcome the Raiders on the road.
Hudson raced out to a 49-0 lead to open the game. The Raiders defense nabbed two interceptions.
Charlie Wolter had seven carries for 57 yards for North, and Remy Rassbach added 54 rushing yards for the Huskies.
Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8: Paxton Gluch and Nate McMahon rushed for two touchdowns apiece to lead the Railroaders to their first win of the season.
McMahon accounted for three total touchdowns, also throwing a 78-yard touchdown pass to Keshawn Harris.
The Rails defense held Fall Creek scoreless until the final three seconds of the game, when Brock Laube found Luke Olson for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Altoona held the Crickets to 187 yards of offense.
Gluch scored on runs of one and four yards for Altoona and finished with 121 yards on 23 carries. McMahon added 174 rushing yards and 96 more through the air.
Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20: Hayden Reinders and Tristan Root each had a pair of touchdowns to help keep the Ramblers unbeaten.
Regis broke open a 6-6 game with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter. Root scored on rushes of 46 yards and 25 yards in the period, and Payton Mayer added a two-yard rushing touchdown.
Gus Theisen scored a 47-yard rushing touchdown for Regis in the third quarter, a few minutes before Reinders plunged into the end zone from three yards out for his second score of the game.
Brice Shimon scored a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns for the Thunder.
Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0: Brady Spaeth's two rushing touchdowns made the difference for the Hornets as they improved to 2-2 this season.
Spaeth powered into the end zone from one yard out to give Cadott a 6-0 lead with 8:46 left in the first half, and scored five-yard touchdown a minute and a half into the fourth quarter to extend the lead. He also ran for the ensuing two-point conversion.
Spaeth finished with 141 yards on 26 carries. Jacob Ackley was efficient in the passing game for Cadott, going 8 for 12 for 56 yards.
Spencer/Columbus 47, Stanley-Boyd 14: The Rockets opened the game with 22 straight points to put things out of reach early. Austin Bacon finished the night with three touchdowns to lead the way, while Eden Jacobson added two.
Those two combined for three scores to put the Rockets up 22-0 before Cooper Nichols got Stanley-Boyd on the board with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown four minutes into the second quarter.
Carsen Hause scored on a 2-yard rush for the Orioles' only other points of the night.
Bacon and Jacobson rushed for 121 yards apiece for the Rockets. Brady Potaczek had four carries for 36 yards to lead Stanley-Boyd, which was held to 91 yards of offense.
Durand 35, Glenwood City 8: Five different Panthers scored touchdowns to lead a balanced attack against the Hilltoppers in Dunn-St. Croix action.
Lucas Zielinger powered Durand with two touchdowns and 135 yards on eight carries — good for an average of 16.9 yards per attempt. Joey Biesterveld passed for a touchdown and rushed for another.
Durand scored the first 35 points of the game and racked up 450 yards of offense.
Simon Bauer ran the ball 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, and Kadin O'Keefe caught a 46-yard scoring pass. The win pushed Durand to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
Gabe Knops threw a 31-yard touchdown to Maxwell Jenson for the Hilltoppers' only trip to the end zone.
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0: Cardinals quarterback Aaron Borgerding rushed for three touchdowns and Brayden Wolf added two of his own as Spring Valley rolled in a matchup of ranked teams.
The Cardinals, ranked fifth in Division 6 in this week's WisSports.net coaches poll, outgained Colby — ranked fifth in Division 5 — 455-148 in total yardage.
Spring Valley scored 26 of its 39 points in the second half. Borgerding had given the Cardinals a 13-0 lead by halftime with his first two touchdowns.
Nathan Fesenmaier added a rushing touchdown for the Cardinals. He led the team with 155 rushing yards on 25 carries. Wolf's six carries went for 90 yards, and Borgerding tallied 83 rushing yards in addition to 59 through the air.
Elk Mound 49, Boyceville 12: Blaze Todd was electric on the ground for the Mounders, racking up 273 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead his team to victory.
Elk Mound pulled away with 21 unanswered points to end the first half. Todd scored on runs of 54, nine, 13 and nine yards prior to halftime. He added an 11-yard score in the third quarter.
Avery Kaanta had two touchdowns of his own for the Mounders: a seven-yard run and an 85-yard kickoff return.
Connor Sempf scored both touchdowns for the Bulldogs with a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 36-yard dash in the fourth.
Mondovi 59, Colfax 0: The Buffaloes rolled to their fourth consecutive victory to start the year. They still have not surrendered a single point this season. Statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Traven Fabian ran for three first-half touchdowns to help the Beavers cruise to a Dairyland Conference win.
Fabian's scoring runs went for 67, four and 31 yards, respectively. He finished with 116 yards on the ground on just eight carries.
Camron Stensen scored an offensive and defensive touchdown for Augusta, barreling in from one yard out on a rush and also returning an interception for a score.
Bloomer 52, Hayward 26: Isaiah LeGesse passed for three touchdowns and Ethan Rothbauer ran for two of his own as the Blackhawks improved to 4-0 on the year.
Bloomer staked a 38-6 lead at halftime thanks in part to the passing of LeGesse, who threw for all of his touchdowns prior to the break. Rothbauer also scored his two rushing touchdowns before halftime, in addition to catching one of LeGesse's scoring passes.
LeGesse was seven of 16 passing for 195 yards, and Leif Iverson totaled 252 yards of offense for the Blackhawks.
Athens 18, Thorp 12: Cooper Diedrich's 38-yard rushing touchdown with 3:53 left in the third quarter broke a 12-12 tie and ultimately made the difference for the Fighting Bluejays.
It was the third rushing touchdown of the night for the Athens quarterback, who accounted for all of his team's points.
Thorp fell behind twice in the first half but rallied both times, first on a 59-yard run by Zander Rockow early in the second and later on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Rosemeyer to Isaac Soumis.
Diedrich led all players with 204 rushing yards. Rockow carried the ball 18 times for 111 yards to lead the Cardinals. Rosemeyer completed 5 of 11 passes for 121 yards and Soumis hauled in 90 yards through the air.
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12: Spooner scored 36 points in the first quarter to cruise to victory.
The Bulldogs got touchdowns from Sam Grotberg and Ashton Kummet. Neither team completed a pass in the game.