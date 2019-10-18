With their backs against the wall and time almost out, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals didn’t flinch.
On fourth and goal, Hayden Goodman found Tyler Bohland for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds remaining in the game to give Chippewa Falls a 29-25 road victory over Hudson on Friday.
The Big Rivers Conference foes traded blows all game long, but it was the Cardinals who landed the last punch. Chippewa Falls clinched playoff eligibility with the victory.
Goodman and Ben Steinmetz scored on rushes of one and two yards, respectively, in the first half to help the Cardinals take a 14-10 lead. After falling behind 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, Goodman plunged into the end zone from two yards out to give Chippewa Falls a 22-17 lead.
Hudson’s Hunter Danielson scored a two-yard touchdown run of his own to re-establish the Raiders lead, this time at 25-22. But Chippewa Falls wouldn’t be denied on its final drive.
Superior 15, Rice Lake 0: The Spartans’ offense only scored one touchdown, but that was all they needed thanks to a dominant night from the defense.
Jarrett Gronski scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to break a scoreless tie, and Brennan Morrissey added a pick-six in the fourth to seal Superior’s victory.
Gronski completed seven passes for 104 yards, and ran for 52 more.
Robert Hush ran for 52 yards on 14 carries for Rice Lake, which finished the season 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Big Rivers.
Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8: Jackson Johnson passed for two touchdowns, Dayne Vojtik added two more scores on the ground, and the Thunder clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2014.
Johnson’s 23-yard strike to Ryan Myhers gave Osseo-Fairchild an early lead in the first quarter, and a Vojtik 33-yard dash to the end zone added to it in the second quarter. After Johnson hit Garrett Koxlien with a 6-yard scoring pass, the Thunder led 21-0 at half.
Bret Kostka added a 59-yard rushing touchdown in the second half for Osseo-Fairchild. Ryan Whittlinger scored a five-yard rushing touchdown for Fall Creek in the final two minutes of action.
Vojtik carried the ball 17 times for 131 yards. Johnson was 11 of 17 passing, good for 111 yards. Whittlinger led the Crickets with 49 rushing yards.
Spencer/Columbus 49, Altoona 12: Eden Jacobson rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and Austin Bacon added two scores of his own for the Rockets.
Paxton Gluch carried the ball 30 times for 174 yards and a touchdown for the Rails. His five-yard touchdown pulled the Rails to within 10 points in the second quarter, but the Rockets had too much firepower and pulled away. Spencer/Columbus scored 25 points in the second half.
Donovan Adrian added a four-yard rushing touchdown for Altoona in the third quarter. Jake Varsho had a catch for 44 yards.
The Rockets ran for 323 yards. Altoona ended the season with a 2-7 record.
Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6: Tyler Klement scored three rushing touchdowns for the Hornets to help his team finish in second place in the Cloverbelt.
Colby’s lead was 7-6 after the first quarter after Klement and Stanley-Boyd’s Cooper Nichols traded rushing touchdowns. But the Hornets held the Orioles scoreless the rest of the way.
Klement finished with 103 rushing yards on 19 carries. Michael Karlen led Stanley-Boyd with 66 yards on 13 rushes. Carsen Hause passed for 149 yards for the Orioles.
Phillips 52, McDonell 20: Tanner Opsal passed for 99 yards and two touchdowns for the Macks, but they couldn’t take down state-ranked Phillips.
The Loggers led 32-12 at halftime.
Landon Moulton added a four-yard touchdown run for McDonell. Opsal rushed for 84 yards, and Kendren Gullo caught four passes for 35 yards.
Cadott 52, Boyceville 14: Brady Spaeth rushed for 207 yards and three scores to lead the Hornets to a nonconference victory.
Nelson Wahl added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown for Cadott, while Mason Poehls passed for 32 yards and a score.
The Hornets defense held Boyceville to 117 yards of offense. Cadott finished the regular season with a 4-5 record and at 3-5 in the Cloverbelt. Boyceville ended the year at 2-7.
Mondovi 38, Durand 8: The Buffaloes wrapped up an unbeaten regular season, finishing alone atop the Dunn-St. Croix standings as conference champions.
Carter Johnson accounted for three touchdowns — two on the ground and one through the air — and Tanner Marsh found the end zone two times for the Buffaloes.
Mondovi set the tone with Owen Schultz’s pick-six early in the first quarter and scored the first 38 points of the game. Durand’s only score came on Simon Bauer’s four-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Marsh ran the ball 17 times for 186 yards, and Johnson was 11 of 22 passing for 110 yards. Bauer racked up 94 rushing yards for the Panthers.
Greenwood 12, Thorp 6: Greenwood broke a 6-6 tie in the fourth quarter to secure a playoff berth.
Thorp finished the season at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Cloverwood. Statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Elk Mound 50, Glenwood City 21: Blaze Todd closed out the regular season with a dominant showing for the Mounders, rushing for 166 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries.
Todd found the end zone three times in the first quarter to help Elk Mound build a commanding lead.
Logan Schultz added a rushing touchdown for the Mounders, and Chase Rhude threw a score to Nate Lew.
Ethan Hanson had 119 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Hilltoppers.
Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0: Aaron Borgerding ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Cardinals closed out the regular season with a win.
Brenden Williams, Brayden Wolf and Nathan Fesenmaier added rushing touchdowns for Spring Valley.
Borgerding accounted for 188 yards of total offense, while Fesenmaier led the rushers with 111 yards on 14 carries. Williams’ two rushes went for a total of 57 yards.
Colfax was held to 16 rushing yards on 19 carries. Noah Albricht completed seven passes for 96 yards for the Vikings, who finished the season 2-7.
Bloomer 35, Cameron 0: Five different players scored a touchdown as the Blackhawks soared to victory.
Leif Iverson, Isaiah LeGesse, Carter Rubenzer and Colton Buchli all had rushing scores for Bloomer. Cal Lueck added a 74-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
LeGesse was 7 of 10 passing for 63 yards. Buchli led all rushers with 50 yards on three carries.
Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 8: The Wildcats won the de facto Dairyland Conference championship game to earn the outright league title.
Matthew Bradenburg rushed for four touchdowns and 266 yards on 14 carries to lead the Wildcats. Cain Fremsrad added two passing touchdowns, both to Kyle Steien.
Logan Shramek had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown to add to the Blair-Taylor attack.
Augusta 36, Cochrane-Fountain City 7: The Beavers finished off the regular season with a commanding victory.
Augusta will enter the playoffs with a 6-3 record. The Beavers went 4-3 in the Dairyland. Statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Eleva-Strum 41, Whitehall 7: The Cardinals closed out their regular-season campaign with a conference victory.
Eleva-Strum takes a 6-3 overall record into the postseason, finishing 5-2 in the Dairyland Conference. Statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 15: Jacob Lindquist and Isaiah Randall rushed for two touchdowns apiece as the Blackhawks earned a share of the Middle Border Conference title.
Lindquist led all rushers with 107 yards, doing all his damage on three carries.
Baldwin-Woodville finished league play 6-1, tied with New Richmond for the best record in the conference.
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7: Jake Brill accounted for three touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to victory to clinch the Heart O’ North title.
The Bulldogs scored their only points on Dakota Herrmann’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kummet in the fourth quarter.
Northwestern outgained Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 377 yards to 152 yards. The Tigers got 298 of those on the ground.
Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6: Wolves linebacker Dalton Binkowski wrapped up 11 tackles to finalize his career total at 450. That leaves him at third all-time in the state record book, only 11 behind the total put up by joint leaders Tory Jandrin of Southern Door and Oren Charles of Shullsburg.