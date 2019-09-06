Nick Higley’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Cade McSorely with 1:15 remaining proving to be the dagger as Eleva-Strum held off Augusta 33-24 on Friday in Augusta.
Augusta’s Traven Fabian returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter to trim Eleva-Strum’s lead to 27-24. Higley’s pass eight minutes later gave the Cardinals the insurance they needed to see out the win.
Higley accounted for 156 total yards for the Cardinals — 82 through the air and 74 on the ground. He had two passing touchdowns and another on the ground.
Andrew Schoen rushed for 180 yards and two scores for Eleva-Strum.
A 44-yard rushing touchdown from Schoen with nine and a half minutes left in the game had given the Cardinals an 11-point lead. Fabian took the ensuing kickoff back for a score to make things tight.
Fabian accounted for all three of Augusta’s touchdowns. He had 95 passing yards and 72 on the ground. Camron Stensen rushed 15 times for 99 yards for the Beavers.
Superior 49, Eau Claire North 7: The bright spot of the Big Rivers opener for the Huskies came on the first offensive play of the second half, as Sam Barby ran for a 70-yard touchdown, the highlight of his 89-yard road performance.
The Spartans got out to a 36-0 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 42-0 at the half.
North quarterback Kyle Greenlund went 5 for 6 for 39 yards and ran for an additional 16. A majority of his throws went to Cole Keiser, who caught three pases for 35 yards. Anthony Pogodzinski had five and a half tackles and recorded a sack.
Colby 65, Altoona 0: The Hornets pulled ahead to a 43-0 lead at halftime and cruised to the Cloverbelt Conference win.
Colby running back Tyler Klement rushed for three touchdowns and 166 yards on 14 carries in the first half. The Hornets racked up 320 yards on the ground in total.
Paxton Gluch carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards for Altoona, which was outgained in total yardage 465-67.
Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12: Brice Shimon returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to give the Thunder an early lead they’d never relinquish.
Jackson Johnson passed for two touchdowns for Osseo-Fairchild — one to Bret Kostka from 15 yards out and one to Garrett Koxlien from 25 yards away.
Shimon added a 57-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Brady Spaeth scored a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns for Cadott.
Bloomer 50, Spooner 15: Blackhawks quarterback Isaiah LeGesse threw for four touchdowns and 246 yards as Bloomer cruised to victory.
LeGesse completed 11 of 17 passes, and threw two touchdowns in each half. Leif Iverson rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Bloomer, which outgained Spooner 385 yards to 251, scored 22 unanswered points in the second quarter to turn an 8-6 deficit into a 28-8 lead at halftime.
Carter Rubenzer added 52 yards and a touchdown on four rushes and Dalton Grambo had 74 receiving yards and a TD for the Blackhawks, who stayed unbeaten on the season.
Thorp 48, Assumption 20: The Cardinals broke the game open with 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull away.
Thorp held a 22-14 lead at halftime, but a rushing touchdown from Aiden Rosemeyer and scores from Ayden Webster and Jack Syryczuk padded the lead to 28 points.
Rosemeyer passed for 69 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his rushing touchdown. Zander Rockow carried the ball 14 times for 198 yards and two scores for the Cardinals.
Both Logan Kroeplin and Isaac Soumis caught touchdown passes for Thorp, which improved to 2-1 on the season and earned its first conference win under new head coach Keldric Stokes.
Spencer/Columbus 55, Fall Creek 0: The Rockets got three rushing touchdowns and 100-plus yard games apiece from Austin Bacon and Eden Jacobson as they scored the conference victory.
Both Bacon and Jacobson carried the ball nine times, with Bacon tallying 163 yards and Jacobson 135. Spencer/Columbus led 49-0 at halftime.
Brock Laube passed for 81 yards on eight completions for Fall Creek. But Spencer/Columbus forced four turnovers to make things tough for the Crickets, who are still seeking their first win of the year.
Spring Valley 35, Durand 14: The Cardinals rushed out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and held serve in the second for a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Brenden Williams scored two touchdowns for Spring Valley, including returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score. He rushed for 100 yards.
Cardinals quarterback Aaron Borgerding went 4 for 5 passing for 51 yards in addition to rushing for 59 yards. His five-yard run to the end zone late in the fourth quarter put the Cardinals up by three scores.
Simon Bauer carried the ball 28 times for 141 yards and a touchdown for Durand. Quarterback Joey Biesterveld was 12 of 22 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Spring Valley forced two turnovers and completed four of seven third-down plays.
Boyceville 21, Glenwood City 18: The Hilltoppers’ late rally wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs held on for their first Dunn-St. Croix win of the year.
Boyceville led 14-12 entering the fourth quarter, and Brendan Sempf’s 8-yard rushing touchdown padded that lead to 21-12.
Gavin Johnson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brandyn Hallquist to pull Glenwood City within three with 2:30 remaining, but the Hilltoppers couldn’t get any closer.
Sempf ran for 209 yards on 18 carries.
Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0: Tommy Friemoth rushed for three touchdowns and Jonah Zoschke added two of his own as the Warriors did all of their scoring in the first and third quarters.
Zoschke carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards, while Friemoth made his eight carries counting, scoring on nearly half of them.
Colfax’s Mitchell Harmon rushed 22 times for 46 yards, while Cole Keikhafer had three carries for 31 yards. Neillsville/Granton outgained Colfax 307 yards to 115.
St. Croix Falls 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14: The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome 365 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns from the Saints.
St. Croix Falls scored the first 35 points of the game before Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Dakota Herrmann completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Sam Grotberg.
Ashton Kummett added a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.