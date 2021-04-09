Reese Woerner rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Eau Claire Memorial football team topped Sparta 38-14 on Friday for its first win of the season.
Woerner scored twice before halftime, and Brice Wingad added a touchdown pass to Tyler McBride as the Old Abes took an 18-7 lead into the break.
Wingad connected with McBride later in the game for another touchdown. Memorial (1-2) pulled away with 14 points in the fourth.
Individual statistics were not reported.
Memorial hosts DeForest next Saturday, looking to reach the .500 mark on the season.
La Crosse Logan 26, Eau Claire North 0: The Huskies were held off the scoreboard by the Rangers, who earned their first victory in the process.
Logan got out to a 20-0 lead in the first half backed by a pair of rushing touchdowns, Trent Wieland from 10 yards out and Darealus Phillips from three, and a 27-yard TD pass from Josh Waite to Ryan Bye.
The Rangers added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter, with Elijah Reynolds rushing 27 yards to the house.
The Huskies dropped to 0-3 with the defeat. They return to Carson Park next week to host La Crosse Central at 7 p.m. on Friday.