Down 15 points in the first half, Eau Claire Memorial outscored La Crosse Logan 40-0 the rest of the way en route to a 47-22 win at La Crosse.
Bryson Johnson passed for touchdowns of 90 and 28 yards to Will Hesse and Loyal Crawford came off the bench to score four second half touchdowns to lead the way.
Trailing 22-13 at halftime, Johnson passed to Hesse on a 28-yard scoring play and Crawford followed by scoring on runs of 55, 8, 12 and 3 yards in the second half.
Ethan Van Grunsven tallied the first Old Abe touchdown on a 13-yard run and Johnson’s 90-yard hookup with Hesse cut the margin to 22-13 at the intermission.
A pass interception by Calvin Tanner and fumble recovery by Carson Soukup set up two of the second half scores after mistakes hindered Memorial in the first half.
The Old Abes scored on all four of their third period possessions.
Johnson passed for over 200 yards with Hesse gaining well over 100 on his receptions. Crawford, who had only three carries for seven yards in the first half, rushed for over 100 yards.
Regis 57, Cadott 0: The Ramblers tallied 50 first-half points in a dominant performance to open the season.
Tristan Root was all over the field, accumulating four touchdowns and kicking a 42-yard field goal. Root tallied 152 total yards of offense and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown to make it 12-0 in the first quarter. He scored twice on the ground and also caught a 73-yard pass from Bennett Seelan to kickstart a 31-point second quarter.
The Rambler defense only allowed 103 total yards of offense and tallied three interceptions. Regis held Cadott to 57 rushing yards on 28 carries.
McDonell 42, Port Edwards 40: The Macks earned their first win as an 8-man program and first under head coach Jason Cox in a comeback effort on the road.
Tanner Opsal, who accounted for 493 total yards, ran in for a touchdown and the go-ahead 2-point conversion with 8:09 left in regulation to lift the Macks in a high-octane battle. Dale Tetrault sealed the victory with an interception with four seconds remaining.
Opsal threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns, while Kendren Gullo had 11 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.
Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14: The Orioles scored the first 24 points of the game in the first half, including a kickoff return for a score to make it 16-0. The Rails scored on a Paxton Gluch 2-yard run and a 35-yard pass from Nate McMahon to Gluch.
Complete stats were not provided by the time of publication.
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7: Chippewa Falls scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 23-yard pass from Hayden Goodman to Benjamin Carani, as the Cards fell in their season opener.
Goodman threw for 85 yards in his first game since transferring from Fall Creek. Tyler Bohland led the squad with 25 yards on the ground. Holmen got an 114-yard, one-touchdown performance on the ground from Jaedon Abraham.
Bloomer 22, St. Croix Falls 7: The Blackhawks were neck and neck with St. Croix Falls for most of the first half before pulling away.
While leading by one point, Isaiah LaGesse hit Dalton Grambo for a five-yard score with just under a minute remaining in the second quarter to give the Blackhawks some breathing room at halftime.
Bloomer used a balance offensive attack and stifling defense to come away with the double-digit victory. LaGesse threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns, while the Blackhawks tallied 182 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown run from Ethan Rothbauer midway through the third quarter.
Leif Iverson led Bloomer with 90 yards rushing, while Charlie Herrick hauled in a 37-yard touchdown to get the scoring started.
The Blackhawks lost two fumbles on offense but forced two turnovers to make up for it. The Bloomer defense held St. Croix Falls to 203 yards of total offense, only allowing 57 yards through the air.
Spring Valley 28, Unity 21: Nathan Fesenmaier scored on a 39-yard touchdown run with 6:47 left in the game to give Spring Valley the slight edge.
Fesenmaier gashed the Unity defense for 195 yards on the ground and the game-winning touchdown. The Cardinals picked up 292 rushing yards as a team. Aaron Borgerding ran for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40, Cameron 0: The Bulldogs ran for 227 yards, with 174 coming from Dakota Herrmann, in a dominant performance. Hermann accounted for four touchdowns, including the first three scores of the game.
Herrmann also threw for 259 yards, with his best play coming on a 70-yard connection with Carter Hanson. Sam Grotberg had 128 yards receiving for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, while Hanson had 92.
St. Croix Central 41, Durand 6: Simon Bauer scored on an 88-yard kick return for Durand in the first quarter, but the squad wasn’t able to find the endzone again against last year’s Division 4 state runner-up.
Trevor Kopacz ran for 140 yards and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass for St. Croix Central, while teammate Tadan Holzer threw for 106 yards and ran for 103.
Elk Mound 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 0: Blaze Todd racked up 254 rushing yards and five touchdowns to propel the Mounders to an overwhelming victory.
Chase Rhude threw for 141 yards and Ben Heath tallied 101 yards receiving for Elk Mound, while Avery Kaanta recorded a 12-yard touchdown run.
Clear Lake 30, Glenwood City 0: Angel Gullien ran for 93 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors pitched a shutout. Daniel Loring led the Hilltoppers with 34 yards rushing and 39 yards passing.
Boyceville 35, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Connor Sempf threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to an easy victory. Brendan Sempf ran for 75 yards and a touchdown and hauled in a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Pepin/Alma 24: The Raiders rushed for 323 yards on the way to their double-digit victory. Trailing 18-16 in the second quarter, Elmwood reeled off 20 consecutive points. Dalton Binkowski led the Raiders with 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns.