The Menomonie football team found itself trailing 10-7 entering the halftime break.
Four unanswered touchdowns in the second half fixed that problem in a hurry.
The Mustangs scored 27 points after halftime to rally for a 34-10 road victory over Lake Mills on Thursday night. DeVauntaye Parker found the end zone twice over the course of the night, and Jed Ogea highlighted a turnover frenzy for the Menomonie defense with three interceptions.
After Parker had given Menomonie a one-score lead with an 11-yard rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter, the L-Cats broke off 10 unanswered points to take the lead. Adam Moen’s five-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Buechel with 41 seconds left in the first half sent Lake Mills into the break with the lead.
But Parker scored his second touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter to give the Mustangs a lead they would never relinquish.
Thomas Poplawski, Tyler Werner and Brooks Brewer all scored rushing touchdowns to ice the game away for Menomonie.
Poplawski led all rushers, carrying the ball 15 times for 87 yards. Parker had 11 carries and finished with 71 yards.
The Mustangs’ defense intercepted four passes, with Poplawski adding one pick to Ogea’s three.
La Crosse Central 60, Eau Claire North 21: The Huskies gave a late push, but couldn’t dig themselves out of an early hole.
North scored 14 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overturn a 38-7 halftime deficit in La Crosse.
Charlie Wolter’s 80-yard kick return for a touchdown cut Central’s lead to 22-7 in the second quarter, but Central scored two touchdowns later in the second quarter — including a 50-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Davis to Jordan Davis as time expired — to pull away.
Wolter scored a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Blaze Tody added a rushing score of his own for the Huskies later in the period.
Full statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to print deadline.
Neillsville/Granton 41, Fall Creek 6: The Warriors found the end zone four times on the ground and once through the air to establish a 35-0 halftime lead, and never looked back.
Jonah Zoschke scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half, and Warriors quarterback Braden Trunkel hit Monte Diestler with an 11-yard touchdown in the final 40 seconds of the second quarter.
Riley Wathke completed a 27-yard pass to Luke Olson with 35 seconds left in the game for Fall Creek’s only points of the night.
Zoschke carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards to lead the Warriors, while Tommy Friemoth had 13 carries for 114 yards. Neillsville/Granton held a 331-145 advantage in yards of total offense.
Jack Monnier led the Crickets with 37 rushing yards on eight carries. Wathke completed two of three passes for 42 yards. Olson finished with three catches for 45 yards.