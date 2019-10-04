There’s a logjam atop the Big Rivers Conference, courtesy of the Superior Spartans.
Superior survived a nail-biter against previously undefeated Menomonie, defeating the Mustangs 14-13 on Friday in Superior to put the Spartans, Mustangs and River Falls in a three-way tie atop the standings.
Menomonie scored to cut a 14-7 deficit to 14-13 with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter, but the point-after attempt wasn’t converted. Superior forced a turnover on downs in the final three minutes and was able to ice the game away from there.
Caden Stone had given Superior a 6-0 lead with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. But Menomonie answered with a score of its own to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.
Jarrett Gronski scored what proved to be the decisive touchdown with a nine-yard scamper with 2:29 remaining in the third quarter.
Complete statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
River Falls 37, Chippewa Falls 20: Ben Steinmetz’s 21-yard touchdown run tied the game at six in the second quarter, but the Wildcats pulled away on Jaden Schwantz’s nine-yard scoring run followed by Peter Noreen’s eight-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter.
Full statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8: The Raiders raced out to a 24-0 lead at halftime, and cruised from there.
Hunter Danielson scored three times to lead Hudson, and Theron Haines added a score late in the game.
Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0: Jackson Johnson had a hand in three first-half touchdowns as the Thunder pulled away early.
Johnson opened the scoring with an eight-yard scoring run before connecting with Ben Jacobson for a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He added a five-yard touchdown rush in the second.
Dayne Vojtik ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Thunder. Bret Kostka and Keyton Boettcher added short touchdown runs of their own for Osseo-Fairchild.
Paxton Gluch ran the ball 13 yards for 52 yards for the Rails.
Spencer/Columbus 28, Cadott 22: The Hornets hung around all night but could never overtake the Rockets in a close affair.
After falling behind 14-0 on two Austin Bacon touchdowns, Cadott’s Brady Spaeth cut the lead to six with a 62-yard run to the end zone.
The Hornets fell behind by 14 again in the third quarter, but Josh Briggs answered with a nine-yard touchdown run to again trim the lead to eight.
Eden Jacobson ran for a 10-yard score to put the Rockets ahead 28-16 with 7:55 left in the game, but Cadott started to rally again when Mason Poehls threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Tegels with 3:08 left to play. But there wasn’t enough left in the tank to pull all the way back.
Spaeth finished with 110 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20: After falling behind 6-0, the Warriors scored 34 unanswered points to grab the Cloverbelt victory.
Michael Karlen’s three-yard touchdown run gave Stanley-Boyd the lead late in the first quarter. But Tommy Friemoth ran for two four-yard touchdowns in the second quarter to put Neillsville/Granton up, and the Warriors kept rolling.
Braden Trunkel ran and passed for a score, and Jonah Zoschke broke off a 50-yard run before the Orioles made it back into the end zone. Karlen ended the drought with a one-yard plunge for a score. Carsen Hause found Brady Ingersoll for an eight-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, but there wasn’t enough time left to complete a comeback.
Hause was 20 of 31 passing for 193 yards to lead the Orioles.
Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0: The Cardinals scored once in each quarter — including two touchdowns from Aaron Borgerding — to stay unbeaten.
Tyler Bowman gave Spring Valley a 6-0 lead with a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before Borgerding scored on runs of one and three yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Nathan Fesenmaier finished off the scoring with a one-yard run in the fourth.
Colin Anderson led the Cardinals with 115 rushing yards on 19 carries, while Blaze Todd ran the ball 17 times for 93 yards for the Mounders.
Mondovi 52, Boyceville 0: The Buffaloes defense went another week without being scored upon, improving to 7-0 on the year without surrendering any points all season.
Carter Johnson accounted for four touchdowns — two on the ground and two through the air — to lead the offense. Tanner Marsh added two rushing touchdowns of his own, while Jackson Falkner hauled in both of Johnson’s touchdown passes.
The Buffaloes will take on Spring Valley in a battle of unbeatens next week, with the winner taking the driver’s seat in the chase for the Dunn-St. Croix title.
Durand 47, Colfax 6: Lucas Zeilinger found the end zone four times as part of a run of 47 unanswered points from the Panthers.
After Noah Albricht completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Trey Hovde to give Colfax an early lead, it was all Durand. Joey Biesterveld gave the Panthers an 8-6 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run. He later bookended two Zeilinger touchdowns with a 63-yard scoring pass to Kadin O’Keefe to complete a 28-point first quarter for Durand.
Zeilinger recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter, and added a three-yard rushing score in the fourth.
Simon Bauer rushed eight times for 77 yards and a touchdown for Durand. Albricht finished with 140 passing yards.
Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20: The Hilltoppers pulled away late on Bryce Wickman’s four-yard touchdown run with 1:21 left to grab their first win of the year.
The Crickets led 7-3 early in the second quarter after Tegan Yoder barreled into the end zone from a yard out. But Glenwood City went ahead on Brandyn Hallquist’s 32-yard touchdown and never trailed again.
Fall Creek’s Brock Laube tossed a 77-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Maher to cut the lead to 24-20 with 11:20 remaining in the game, but the Crickets couldn’t come all the way back.
Hallquist carried the ball 15 times for 122 yards and two scores. Laube finished with 133 passing yards on five completions. Maher scored two of the Crickets’ touchdowns.
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0: Zander Rockow could not be stopped, racking up 150 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for the Cardinals. He also broke off a pick-six on defense for good measure.
Rockow opened the scoring for Thorp in the second quarter with a 34-yard touchdown run. Aiden Rosemeyer — who passed for 206 yards — followed suit a few minutes later when he hit Isaac Soumis with a 20-yard scoring pass.
Rockow found the end zone twice in the third quarter and Rosemeyer added a 65-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Reis as the Cardinals pulled away.
Reis finished with 126 receiving yards for Thorp. The Cardinals outgained Owen-Withee in yardage 388-110.
Bloomer 49, Barron 7: Leif Iverson’s big day powered the Blackhawks to a bounce-back win.
Iverson rushed for 106 yards and four touchdowns, and Carter Rubenzer added 115 yards and two scores of his own for Bloomer. The Blackhawks led 22-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Isaiah LeGesse passed for 115 yards on nine completions for Bloomer.
Eleva-Strum 35, Independence/Gilmanton 14: Andrew Schoen rushed for four touchdowns and 119 yards as the Cardinals picked up the Dairyland victory.
Nick Higley threw to Cade McSorely for a 23-yard touchdown for Eleva-Strum in the fourth quarter. Higley finished with 246 passing yards.
Christian Killian’s 72-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was the Indees’ only scoring until the final two minutes of the game.
Pepin/Alma 36, Augusta 30: Jordan Pearson threw a three-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining in the game to give the Eagles the victory.
Augusta had overturned a 28-22 fourth-quarter deficit thanks to Gavin Schintgen’s nine-yard touchdown run with 2:47 remaining. But Pepin/Alma had just enough time to rally for the dramatic win.
Traven Fabian ran for two touchdowns and passed for another for the Beavers. He accounted for 206 total yards.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 74, McDonell 22: Tanner Opsal passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns for the Macks, but the Resorters’ offense couldn’t be slowed down.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah ran for 493 yards. Noah Hanson and Kendren Gullo had eight catches and 100-plus yards apiece for McDonell.