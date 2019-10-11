The Blaze Todd show was out in full force on Friday in Altoona.
The Elk Mound running back ran for 314 yards and six touchdowns to power the Mounders to a 50-14 victory over the Rails in nonconference action.
The first quarter saw a total of 44 points scored as Todd found the end zone three times, while Paxton Gluch and Keshawn Harris both scored on long runs for Altoona. Logan Schultz added a 40-yard return for a score for the Mounders.
Todd added two more rushing TDs in the second quarter and another in the third. He carried the ball 28 times.
Gluch ran 22 times for the Rails, finishing with 150 yards.
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0: The Mustangs held the Warriors to under 200 yards of offense in a strong defensive showing.
It was a balanced night from the Mustangs offense, which scored three times on the ground and twice through the air.
Andrew Farm ran for 116 yards on 26 carries for Rice Lake. Complete statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Menomonie can clinch at least a share of the Big Rivers title with a victory over Eau Claire Memorial next week. The Mustangs are tied with River Falls at 5-1 in the conference standings.
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire North 7: Hayden Goodman threw two touchdown passes to Ben Carani as the Cardinals picked up their second Big Rivers victory of the season.
Ben Steinmetz and Bohde Torkelson both scored on runs from within the three-yard line to put Chippewa Falls ahead 13-0 in the first quarter. Brayden Warwick added a 29-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals in the second quarter.
Goodman’s touchdown passes came in the second and third quarters. Charlie Wolter got North on the board with a 28-yard scoring run in the final six minutes of the game.
River Falls 21, Superior 0: The Wildcats bolstered their chances of a Big Rivers title by improving to 5-1 in league play with the shutout. Meanwhile, Superior’s chances took a dent as the Spartans fell to 4-2 in the conference with one game left to play.
Stanley-Boyd 33, Fall Creek 0: Cooper Nichols and Michael Karlen scored two touchdowns apiece as the Orioles kept their playoff hopes alive.
Stanley-Boyd took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Nichols and Karlen both scored on rushes of five yards in the second quarter. Orioles quarterback Carsen Hause hit Karlen with a touchdown pass in the third to pad the lead.
Nichols added a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Joey McDermond finished off the scoring with a 20-yard rush. Nichols finished with 197 rushing yards on 22 carries.
The Orioles defense held the Crickets to 69 yards of offense. Stanley-Boyd will enter next week’s regular season finale against Colby with a 3-4 conference record and a chance to finish at .500 in league play.
Neillsville/Granton 55, Osseo-Fairchild 36: The Warriors overturned a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to rally for victory.
Osseo-Fairchild, with the help of two touchdowns apiece from Jackson Johnson and Dayne Vojtik, led 36-27 at the end of the third quarter. But Neillsville/Granton broke off 28 unanswered points in the final 6:37 of the game, including three Braden Trunkel touchdowns.
Johnson went 12 of 23 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown for the Thunder, while Vojtik compiled 109 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Bret Kostka had 80 receiving yards and returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score.
Loyal 22, Thorp 18: The Greyhounds scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Cardinals.
An 11-yard rushing touchdown with 7:36 remaining gave Loyal a 14-12 lead, and another score six minutes later stretched the advantage to 10 points. Aiden Rosemeyer’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Soumis with 34 seconds left for Thorp wasn’t enough to pull the Cardinals back.
Zander Ruckow had given Thorp a 12-6 lead in the second quarter with scoring runs of 79 and 10 yards. He finished with 211 rushing yards on 23 carries. Rosemeyer threw for 161 yards.
Colby 20, Cadott 0: Brady Spaeth carried the ball 23 times for 134 yards for Cadott, but the Hornets couldn’t avoid the shutout on the road.
Nelson Wahl added 68 yards on the ground and 45 more on receptions for Cadott.
The Hornets finished Cloverbelt play with a 3-5 record.
Durand 43, Boyceville 2: Lucas Zeilinger and Simon Bauer both scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as the Panthers built up a 29-point lead and never looked back.
Bauer finished with four touchdowns and 86 yards on nine carries in the win. Zeilinger’s five rushing attempts went for 119 yards.
Boyceville’s only points came on a safety in the third quarter. Connor Sempf passed for 103 yards for the Bulldogs.
Durand improved to 3-2 in conference play with the victory.
Colfax 34, Glenwood City 0: Trey Hovde found the end zone three times as the Vikings picked up their second win of the season.
Hovde returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score and added a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. He also scored on a 10-yard rush midway through the second quarter.
Mitch Harmon added a rushing touchdown and Noah Albricht threw for a score for Colfax.
Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18: The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter to overturn an early deficit and clinch at least a share of the Heart O’ North title.
Bloomer led 6-0 after the first quarter thanks to Dalton Cook’s two-yard touchdown run. But Northwestern responded with 28 of the second quarter’s 34 points to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Cook scored all three touchdowns for Bloomer. Quarterback Jake Brill tossed two scores for Northwestern.
Blair-Taylor 21, Augusta 9: The Wildcats did all their scoring in the second half to clinch at least a share of the Dairyland Conference title.
Trailing 3-0, Blair-Taylor’s Matthew Brandenburg gave his team the lead with a 16-yard touchdown run a few minutes into the third quarter.
Augusta retook the lead on Traven Fabian’s 47-yard strike to Ethan White a minute later, but Blair-Taylor answered with a touchdown pass of its own from Cain Fremsrad later in the quarter to take a 14-9 lead.
Brandenburg — who finished with 122 rushing yards — sealed the victory with a 5-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter.
Camron Stensen ran 10 times for 73 yards to lead the Beavers.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 6: The Bulldogs pulled away late to pick up their third win of the fall.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser led 7-6 at halftime, but Ashton Kummet scored twice in the second half — one on a 55-yard run and another on a 60-yard reception from Dakota Herrmann — to put the game away.
Herrmann threw for two scores, with the first coming in the first quarter. Barron’s Andrew Williams threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Gordon in the first quarter for the Golden Bears’ only points.
Eleva-Strum 14, Melrose-Mindoro 7: The Cardinals held off the Mustangs in the second half to improve to 4-2 in Dairyland play.
Eleva-Strum led 6-0 at halftime, and outscored the Mustangs by one in the second half. Statistics were not reported to the Leader-Telegram prior to press time.
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Flambeau 18 (OT): Wolves linebacker Dalton Binkowski moved into third on the state’s all-time career tackles leaderboard with 20 takedowns.
The Wolves won the game on Eli Gansluckner’s 13-yard touchdown run in overtime.