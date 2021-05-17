Several local players were honored when the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association revealed its all-state teams on Monday.
The all-state teams were formed after the conclusion of the alternate fall season, and include players from both the fall and spring seasons.
Cumberland led the way with two all-state honorees at the small school level in quarterback Maddux Allen and wide receiver Jack Martens, the 2020 All-Northwest player of the year. The duo led the Beavers to an unbeaten season in the fall.
Allen completed 81% of his passes and threw for 1,969 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Martens accounted for 1,136 of those yards and tallied 19 total touchdowns.
Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen was the kicker on the small school all-state team. He made 11 of 14 field goals and 20 of 23 extra points for the Orioles in the fall.
At the large school level, a handful of locals were honorable mentions. That included Menomonie linebacker Will Ockler and Chippewa Falls punter Jack Meyer and offensive lineman Matt Petska. All three were first team All-Northwest selections in the fall.
Ockler was one of the top linebackers in the state, tallying 56 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles for an intimidating Mustangs defense.
Meyer averaged 32.3 yards per punt for the Cardinals, with ten boots landing inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Petska was the Cardinals' top blocker.
Even more players were honorable mentions at the small school level. Regis linebacker Payton Kostka, Spring Valley defensive back Brayden Wolf, Mondovi running back Tanner Marsh and Cumberland linebacker Travis Runberg were all recognized. Martens also earned defensive honors as a defensive back.
Kostka was the Clovebelt Conference co-defensive player of the year for the Ramblers, wrapping up 65 tackles and an interception.
Wolf was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference defensive player of the year after grabbing two interceptions and making 35 tackles for the Cardinals.
Marsh led the state in rushing in the fall, racking up 2,043 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Buffaloes. He outgained the second-best rusher by more than 600 yards. He was the Cloverbelt's co-offensive player of the year.
Runberg had three sacks and 72 total tackles for the Beavers, including eight for a loss. He also made an interception.