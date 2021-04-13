Many of Mike Sinz's early football memories stemmed from the Menomonie varsity program.
Whether they came during his time as a manager, player or assistant coach at the school, those memories helped develop a love for the sport that still exists today.
And now years later, Sinz is looking forward to making many more. The Menomonie native will take over head coaching duties for the Mustangs next season, completing a homecoming for the current Eau Claire Memorial head man. His hiring was announced Monday.
"There's so many great memories that I have that started at Menomonie," Sinz said. "It's kind of cool to go back where you started, where there are so many positive things that happened when you were growing up. There's a lot of pride that goes into that."
Sinz will take over for the legendary Joe LaBuda, who retired in February as one of the state's best-ever coaches after 32 seasons in charge.
Following LaBuda could carry some pressure — he led the program to five state championships and 22 conference titles — but there's pressure in any job, Sinz said.
"Coach LaBuda's accomplished an unbelievable amount of success during his time there," he said. "He's been a great mentor to me, extremely helpful. But there's pressure everywhere you go. Menomonie's used to winning, and I'm looking forward to getting over there and getting to work, when the time comes."
But of course, he's not thinking about it much until he finishes up the task currently at hand. Sinz and Memorial are in the middle of the alternate fall season, a campaign which lasts until early May. He has no intent to let his next job impact how he finishes out his current one.
"I told our guys that I'm with them all the way until the last game of the year. Nothing really changes right now from that standpoint," Sinz said. "I'm focused on finishing off this year with our kids here. It's been a tough year, and I'm fully committed to helping them end it the right way."
Sinz will wrap up a four-year stint with the Old Abes when the season comes to a close. Memorial is 1-2 this spring, and has four games left on the schedule.
The Old Abes did not play in the fall, instead choosing to participate in the WIAA's alternate fall season taking place this spring. Sinz stressed his dedication to his current team as they finally get their season after months of waiting.
"It was an extremely tough decision. I've met so many great people within the Memorial family," Sinz said. "The players, parents, administration, they've all been outstanding to work with. And at our younger levels, we have some extremely solid classes coming up. The cupboard's not going to be bare."
Before coming to Eau Claire, Sinz coached Mondovi for eight seasons.
He was a standout player on Menomonie's 1999 state championship team, and later served as an assistant coach at the school for one season.
Sinz's Menomonie roots should be a big help once he gets back on the Mustangs' sideline, his predecessor said.
"He's a Menomonie guy, so I don't think it'll be a quick stop for him," LaBuda said. "I think it's a great hire."
Sinz saw firsthand the Mustangs' remarkable level of success, as both a player and a coach. As a defensive back in the late 1990s, he helped Menomonie bring home a gold ball from Camp Randall Stadium. More recently, he's seen how tough it can be to slow the Mustangs down as an opposing coach.
That'll be a tradition he tries to continue in the coming years.
"It's an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Sinz said. "I know what the program stands for, I know what it's all about. I'm excited to get to work with the young men over there in Menomonie, even though it won't be until later. But I'm extremely excited for the opportunity."