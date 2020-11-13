SPRING VALLEY — If there's a team that can slow down Spring Valley football, the Cardinals haven't met them yet. And after Friday night's playoff debut, only one more squad will get a shot.
Spring Valley rolled to a 47-8 victory against Unity Friday, riding its multi-faceted rushing game and stout defense in a seventh straight victory. The Cardinals, which accumulated 314 yards on the ground while holding the Eagles to just 88 overall, advanced to play Grantsburg next week in Level 2 for a regional title.
"At the beginning of the year, we were told the season isn't guaranteed," Spring Valley QB and defensive back Connor Ducklow said. "We had to go out there and just play every game like it's our last. That was the mentality we had going into the year and we still have that mentality. Schools around the area have been shutting down. ... I'm thankful we're one of the schools that's still in and that we're still playing football."
The one-sided nature of the victory, while impressive, is far from unexpected given the way the Spring Valley season has gone. The Cardinals, the only undefeated from the Dunn-St. Croix, have scored 35 or more points in every game this year and more than 41 in all but one. Their average margin of victory is 42 points, holding foes in the single digits in six of seven games.
To put it simply, everything seems to be working for Spring Valley. As Nathan Fesenmaier described it, "it's just constant fun."
Offensively, a fearsome foursome of rushers have helped alleviate the impact of Spring Valley losing last year's Dunn-St. Croix offensive and defensive player of the year, Aaron Borgerding, to graduation. Leading the group is Fesenmaier, the bruising back of the bunch. He's near surpassing 800 yards on the season, with 90 coming Friday. If you commit to stopping him up the middle, Spring Valley has an answer in the speedy trio of Justin Rielly, Brayden Wolf and Ducklow, who all have the ability to get to the outside and blow by defenders.
"I'm very thankful I get to play with Nathan Fesenmaier," Ducklow said. "He's a very special player. He's one of the best I've ever seen do it. He makes my job a lot easier."
Three of the group accounted for all seven of the Cardinals' touchdowns Friday, and Wolf still put up 78 yards on four rushes despite not making it the end zone. Rielly capped off a seven-play opening drive with a 13-yard rushing score, and the offense got right back to work after the ensuing kickoff bounced off a Unity returner and was recovered by Spring Valley. Seven plays later, the squad was celebrating again after a one-yard Fesenmaier touchdown run up the middle.
Rielly scored his second 38-yard pitch play in the final minute of the first quarter before a Ducklow one-yard run and Fesenmaier nine-yard scamper extended the lead to 34-0 at the break.
One of the rare breaks in the rushing onslaught brought a 28-yard passing touchdown from Ducklow to Rielly in the third quarter, forcing a running clock that remained on despite a late Unity touchdown thanks to a third from Fesenmaier.
"We're blessed with a lot of great athletes right now," Kapping said. "They're selfless athletes, they're not selfish players. They are willing to spread the ball around and maybe only get a few touches each. But their goal is to win, and they love each other, care about each other."
Defensively, Spring Valley forced an interception, a fumble and a turnover on downs, all but shutting down Unity until the Eagles' final offensive drive.
Now standing in the Cardinals' way of an undefeated season is a 5-2 Grantsburg squad fresh off a 38-30 victory against Durand. Next week will mark the end of the season for both squads regardless of the outcome due to the COVID-19 adjusted WIAA calendar, which limited this year's playoff tournament to two levels.
Players and coaches say there's still plenty to play for, though.
"We said back in October, 'Look, the way it's set up, we're still going to play on the same day the state championship would be," Kapping said. "That's all you can really ask, to keep playing football in November and just every moment that you get."
"It's a state championship game for us," Ducklow added.
Spring Valley 47, Unity 8
Unity 0 0 0 8 — 8
SV 21 13 6 7 — 47
First Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 13 run (Stans kick), 6:58.
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 1 run (Stans kick), 2:59.
SV: Rielly 38 run (Stans kick), :28.
Second Quarter
SV: Connor Ducklow 1 run (kick failed), 10:16.
SV: Fesenmaier 9 run (Stans kick), 3:32.
Third Quarter
SV: Rielly 28 pass from Ducklow (kick blocked), 9:08.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Fesenmaier 21 run (Stans kick), 7:53.
U: Health Foeller 25 run (Tristan Tillery pass from Mason Schleusner), 3:08.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Unity (25-76): Adam Weihe 3-31, Foeller 5-24, Brody Allen 7-8, Schleusner 9-8. Spring Valley (40-314): Fesenmaier 16-90, Rielly 9-90, Brayden 4-78; Ducklow 7-54.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Unity (3-8-1-12): Schleusner 3-8-1-12. Spring Valley (4-8-0-60): Ducklow 4-8-0-60.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Unity: David Whitlock 1-11. Spring Valley: Rielly 2-37, Fesenmaier 1-15.