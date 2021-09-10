SPRING VALLEY — On paper, Friday's game against Boyceville was poised to be Spring Valley's biggest test in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in years.
The Cardinals hadn't lost a conference game since 2019, and the up-and-coming Bulldogs figured to be their biggest threat this fall. But even Boyceville, ranked No. 3 in Division 6, got a taste of what the Cardinals have been dishing out for years.
With a convincing 35-6 victory on Friday, Spring Valley proved the Dunn-St. Croix will be its league until someone else can prove otherwise.
"I thought our guys definitely played their best football of the season so far," Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. "We were young coming into the season, and we challenged them to improve every week. I think we grew up a lot tonight."
The Cardinals' speed on the perimeter made a world of difference as receivers Justin Rielly and Tyler Bowman marauded around the field for big play after big play. Quarterback Connor Ducklow got the ball in their hands, and they did the rest.
Rielly caught six passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and Bowman added a pair of receptions for 60 yards.
"What helped us most was we had our run game going right away," Bowman said, "and that's when if you're a skill guy like me or Justin out on the edge, the game gets fun. Because then we're able to get the ball on the outside because everyone's getting sucked into the middle."
Spring Valley's high-octane offense meant Boyceville (3-1, 1-1) would need to put up plenty of points of its own to have a chance, but the Bulldogs couldn't overcome 15 penalties. The infractions cost them 95 yards.
"Whenever we got something going and had a sustained drive, a penalty would knock us back," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "That's just something that when you play against a team like Spring Valley, it won't matter what you do offensively or defensively."
The Cardinals (3-1, 2-0) broke the game open in the first half. Ducklow hit Rielly on a pass to the outside late in the first quarter, and the wideout evaded a swarm of Bulldogs to sprint 47 yards into the end zone.
Ducklow added a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter before throwing another big touchdown to Rielly — this one for 56 yards to put Spring Valley ahead 21-0.
"It started with our linemen," Ducklow said. "We got incredible push and were able to establish the run early, and that opened up our pass game. Our linemen played really great tonight, and our skill guys were able to break it open."
Boyceville hinted it could pull back into the game when Sebastian Nielson ran for an 8-yard score in the third quarter to cut the lead to 28-6. The Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs on the Cardinals' ensuing possession, and then marched the ball down to Spring Valley's 1-yard line. But the Cardinals stopped Ira Bialzik in the backfield on fourth down, all but sealing the result.
"My hat's off to Spring Valley," Roemhild said. "They were faster than us tonight, stronger than us tonight. They came up and hit us in the mouth, and we just didn't respond to it."
Ducklow was remarkably efficient for the Cardinals, hitting on 9 of 11 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his feats in the passing game, Rielly ran for 73 yards and a score on nine carries.
Bialzik was 8 of 10 for 97 yards through the air for Boyceville. Nielson ran 16 times for 118 yards. But more often than not, the Bulldogs faced long distances to the first-down marker due to penalties. It made things too tough, and Spring Valley was happy to capitalize.
"I told our guys last night, if we were going to lose, we'd lose because they came in here and took it from us," Kapping said. "For the most part our guys played clean all night, avoided those mistakes, and that was the key."
Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6
Boyceville;0;0;6;0;—;6
Spring Valley;7;14;7;7;—;35
First Quarter
SV: Justin Rielly 47 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 3:57.
Second Quarter
SV: Duckow 4 run (Stasiek kick), 8:19.
SV: Rielly 56 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 2:17.
Third Quarter
SV: Rielly 3 run (Stasiek kick), 10:21.
B: Sebastian Nielson 8 run (run failed), 6:57.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Brady Bednarek 16 pass from Ducklow (Stasiek kick), 7:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (35-159): Nielson 16-118, Tyler Dormanen 9-29, Ira Bialzik 3-9, Braden Roemhild 3-8, Jake Bialzik 2-7, Nicholas Olson 1-(-4), Jackson Phillips 1-(-8). Spring Valley (37-188): Rielly 9-73, Tristan Neisinger 9-44, Ducklow 7-36, Jackson Stein 5-18, Trevor Forster 2-13, Bednarek 1-6, Diego Schmitt 2-3, Tanner Dicus 1-0, Avery Huebel 1-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 8-10-0-97. Spring Valley: Ducklow: 9-11-0-280.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-76, Olson 1-17, Roemhild 2-4, Mason Bowell 1-0. Spring Valley: Rielly 6-204, Tyler Bowman 2-60, Bednarek 1-16.