Spring Valley at Boyceville

Boyceville's Tyler Vanasse (60) chases down Spring Valley's Kaden Robelia at Boyceville Friday night.

 Staff photo by Cara Dempski

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville football coach Michael Roemhild summed the situation up after the Bulldogs’ 18–14 loss to the Spring Valley Cardinals at home Friday night.

"If we want to beat the best in the conference, we can’t have penalties, turnovers and mental mistakes," Roemhild said. "We had an abundance of those tonight. So in order to win a game like that, we just can’t have those mistakes and we had way too many of them.”