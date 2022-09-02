BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville football coach Michael Roemhild summed the situation up after the Bulldogs’ 18–14 loss to the Spring Valley Cardinals at home Friday night.
"If we want to beat the best in the conference, we can’t have penalties, turnovers and mental mistakes," Roemhild said. "We had an abundance of those tonight. So in order to win a game like that, we just can’t have those mistakes and we had way too many of them.”
Boyceville led the defending Dunn-St. Croix champions 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals earned the win on Wyatt Goveronski's two-yard touchdown run with 11:03 remaining. The Cardinals and Bulldogs finished first and second, respectively, in the conference last season.
The Dunn-St. Croix contest at Boyceville High School was just beginning to welcome fans when storm sirens sounded in response to a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dunn County. During the resulting weather delay, fans were asked to seek shelter, and both teams were taken to the high school for safety. Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said his team wasn’t really affected by the delay. The Cardinals mostly milled around in the gymnasium trying to stay loose for the game.
"I was really pleased to get a win against a quality opponent, and we knew they were going to be physical," Kapping said. "We knew they have a lot of skill players who obviously tend hurt us pretty badly.” Bulldog players Kapping said did the most damage to the Cardinals in the game where Caden Wold and Sebastian Nielson.
One of the mistakes Roemhild noted for the Bulldogs was a long pass from quarterback Nick Olson intended for Wold that was instead reeled in by Spring Valley late in the game.
Kapping acknowledged the Cardinals’ ability to “lock in and read their (Boyceville’s) plays” was helpful in the contest.
Spring Valley led 12-0 after rushing touchdowns from Goveronski and Justin Rielly. But the Bulldogs surged into the lead by late in the third quarter on a pair of touchdowns by Olson. He threw a score to Wold in the second quarter and ran for another in the third.
"We knew they were going to pound the ball and take time off the clock. We knew they were going to zero in on Nielson and put a lot of numbers on him," Roemhild said. "They’re pretty quick on the outside to stop our sweeps. We thought we could get them in our passing game, and we did have them a couple times. It just did not go our way, here and there we made a couple plays.”
Wold is credited with four receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown, while Nielson rushed 67 yards on 18 carries. Diego Schmitt ran for 72 yards on 19 carries for Spring Valley.