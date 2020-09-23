The Dunn-St. Croix Conference season essentially came down to a slugfest between state powers Mondovi and Spring Valley for the league title last fall.
That won't happen this year.
With the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's conference realignment plan taking effect this season, the Dunn-St. Croix looks a lot different than years past.
Gone are Mondovi, Elk Mound and Durand — all departures for the Cloverbelt Conference. In the door to replace them are Cadott, Elmwood/Plum City, Clear Lake and Turtle Lake.
With half of the league's teams being new members, who knows what to expect?
"Entering a new configuration of the conference, I don't really know who the top teams might be," Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said. "Clear Lake and Turtle Lake have traditionally been strong teams. Cadott comes in from the Cloverbelt so they have seen top competition week in, week out. And the other DSC teams from last year will all be improved this season."
If any team stands out, it's probably Kapping's Cardinals.
The conference runner-up last year, Spring Valley appears to be No. 1 in the pecking order this fall. The Cardinals were 10-2 a year ago, making a run to the Division 6 state quarterfinals.
Spring Valley will need to replace star quarterback/defensive back Aaron Borgerding, the conference's offensive and defensive player of the year last season. But the offense still looks loaded.
Nathan Fesenmeier returns as a starting running back after racking up 1,057 yards and nine scores on the ground last year. Brayden Wolf adds another threat, as he showed last year with 469 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
They'll be happy to get to run behind offensive lineman Mike Bauer — a first team all-league pick on both offense and defense last season. The Cardinals have two other starting linemen and two tight ends back for good measure.
"We have quite a bit of experience on both sides of the ball," Kapping said. "This senior class has several guys that have played a lot of snaps over the last three seasons and we are looking forward to them finishing their careers with a strong finish."
Turtle Lake is expected to be Spring Valley's biggest challenger. The Lakers are fresh off an 8-3 season, including a 4-3 mark in the Lakeland Conference. Turtle Lake reached the Division 7 state quarterfinals, but did so with a senior-heavy starting lineup. They'll need to replace starters at every skill position on offense, including quarterback.
In all, the Lakers graduated six first team All-Lakeland players.
Conference coaches are split on how the rest of the league will shake out. Cadott is seen as a possible top-three finisher after emerging from the tough Cloverbelt with a 4-5 overall record last season.
The Hornets will need to replace workhorse running back Brady Spaeth and lineman Mitch Drilling, who both earned first team All-Cloverbelt recognition last fall. Overall, Cadott graduated three all-conference linemen between offense and defense.
While there are holes to fill, Cadott has enough experience returning from its depth last year to help them be competitive in their new conference.
Colfax went 2-7 last year and will have plenty of fresh faces on the field this year. Drew Gibson will take over at quarterback following the graduation of Noah Albricht, and the trio of Hunter Rebak, Julio Hernandez and Aiden McKee figures to get more touches out of the backfield.
"(We want to) compete with few mistakes in every game," Vikings coach Matt DeMoe said.
New league member Elmwood/Plum City also posted a 2-7 record a season ago, and like Colfax, will have a new look this fall. Eli Gansluckner is back after scoring three rushing touchdowns, but the Wolves will need to replace their starting quarterback and running back.
They figure to have a solid offensive line to build around, with second team All-Lakeland blocker Andrew Solfest returning. But the Wolves will need to overcome roster loss due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We are young and lost a lot of players to situations over COVID-19," Elmwood/Plum City coach Mike Birtzer said. "The players that are around are inexperienced and need seasoning. I look for them to get better each day."
Boyceville had a 2-7 overall mark and a 1-5 showing in the DSC last year. The Bulldogs weren't hit particularly hard by graduation at the skill positions, with starting quarterback Connor Sempf playing as a junior last year. But top rusher and receiver Brendan Sempf will need to be replaced.
Glenwood City is back after going 1-8 last year. The only way to go is up for the Hilltoppers after finishing in last place.
Conference newcomer Clear Lake went 5-5 last year in the Lakeland. The Warriors have a couple of all-conference offensive linemen back and should be strong on the defensive line too.