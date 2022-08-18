With two consecutive Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles to its credit, the Spring Valley football team has a reputation of steady success. There are few indications that could change this fall.
The Cardinals are tabbed as the early favorite to finish atop the league standings, according to Dunn-St. Croix coaches. Spring Valley has placed first or second in the conference in every year since 2013, and they’ve got the talent to do so again.
Justin Rielly was the team’s top rusher as a junior and accounted for 12 touchdowns as a runner and a receiver. Wyatt Goveronski was a backup quarterback last season, but saw plenty of playing time after injuries pushed him into the fold. He held his own with six touchdown passes and 417 yards through the air.
With a tradition of winning, the Cardinals will be the team to beat once again.
“Until someone knocks them off, they will always be on top,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said.
Roemhild’s Bulldogs were Spring Valley’s top challengers in the Dunn-St. Croix last year, and could be again this season. They’ve got the conference’s top rusher back in Bash Nielson. He compiled 1,075 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Caden Wold had five receiving touchdowns last season, and Grant Kaiser should anchor the team in the trenches after earning second-team all-conference recognition a year ago.
“We play in a tough conference with a lot of rivalries, so each week is going to be a challenge,” Roemhild said. “We are coming off of back-to-back winning seasons and are looking to build off of that.”
Glenwood City played its best football at the end of the year last season, recovering from a 2-3 start with three wins in its final four regular-season games. The Hilltoppers used that momentum to win a Division 7 playoff game, too. Max Janson ran for 839 yards and 11 scores as a junior on that team. A new quarterback will be in the huddle, but there’s enough talent around for another successful season.
“(They) will be in the second year running a new offense which they improve on every week last year,” Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said of the Hilltoppers.
Goettl’s Hornets are another possible dark horse in the Dunn-St. Croix. They pulled off one of the upsets of the season when they defeated Spring Valley by 22 in the final week of the regular season last year to break through into the playoffs. It ended a 13-game conference win streak for the Cardinals, and got Cadott into the postseason for the first time since 2005.
The graduation of reigning Dunn-St. Croix defensive player of the year Gavin Tegels will be significant, but the Hornets still have several contributors returning. That includes Tegan Ritter, Tristan Drier and Nick Fasbender, who are all poised for a step forward in the rushing attack. Brodee Burish was one of the top two-way linemen in the conference last season and is back for more this year.
“We are looking to finish stronger in the conference and get out to a better start,” Goettl said. “Hoping to continue how we played at the end of last season.”
Elmwood/Plum City was a playoff team last season and is able to build around Trevor Asher, the conference’s second-leading rusher. He ran for 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He also caught a pair of scores.
The Wolves also have experience back in the trenches and in the secondary.
“We have a talented group of seniors that have worked very hard over the last four years,” coach Mike Birtzer said. “We will need to develop some depth behind them and hope the inexperienced players step up.”
Turtle Lake also made the playoffs after posting a 4-3 conference record last season. The Lakers graduated a 1,500-yard passer in Toby Kahl, but leading rusher Christian Torgerson (530 yards) was only a junior last fall.
Clear Lake was 2-7 last year, but was relatively young across its lineup. That means the Warriors will have some veterans at key positions this season.
Colfax is getting a fresh start as new coach Joe Beranek leads the program into 2022. The Vikings went 1-8 last season and have a mostly clean slate entering the new year, especially on offense. They’ll see new players step into several roles on that side of the ball, but they do have experience on defense.
“We’re looking to build a new culture around our football program this season,” Beranek said. “While we are light on numbers, we are certainly excited for the kids we have to build the foundation that is needed to help our team turn the corner now and in the future. Our main goal is to build a competitive and fun program that sets kids up for success in the long term, inside and outside of athletics.”