Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at La Crosse Logan.
Series history: Loyal Crawford ran for over 300 yards the last time these teams met, a 62-44 Memorial victory. The Old Abes have won five of the last six meetings and lead in games since 1907 52-40-9.
Memorial: The Old Abes are coming off a 5-5 season and a trip to the first round of the playoffs in 2019. They’ll need to replace their top passer, top three rushers and top four receivers from last season following graduations and Crawford’s decision to sit the spring out to prepare for his Wisconsin Badger career. Memorial coach Mike Sinz is keeping his cards close to the vest in terms of starting QB. Reese Woerner is the top returning rusher, having accounted for 199 yards and 2 TDs as a sophomore. Tight end Grant Gerber, more known for his defensive abilities, is the top receiver back. He’s a leader on the D-line for a group that also returns Tom Schiefer, the Abes’ second-most prolific tackler in 2019. Sinz: “The first game is always kind of a mystery every year, but this year especially because we didn’t scrimmage. It will definitely be in-game adjustments. Pregame will be big, just to watch what they’re doing.”
Central: The RiverHawks went 5-5 before falling to Milton in the first round of the playoffs in 2019. They’ll have a new quarterback after the graduation of Johnny Davis, now playing basketball with the Badgers. He was also the team’s leading rusher. Mason Herlitzke is the most accomplished runner back, having scampered for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. He had the same total receiving. Porter Pretasky caught 16 passes for 213 yards. Jackson Servais was a second team All-Mississippi Valley selection on the offensive line, the team’s only returning all-conference honoree. This is the first of five scheduled games for the RiverHawks.
Eau Claire North at Superior
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Superior.
Series history: Superior won last year 49-7 for a ninth straight and leads in games since 1974 by 34-15.
Eau Claire North: The Huskies are coming off a 0-9 season and are still looking to end their long streak. Kyle Greenlund returns under center, having completed 29 passes for 284 yards as a junior. He also rushed for 78. His two top targets, Matthew Johnson and Charlie Wolter, also return. They put up 150 and 47 yards receiving, respectively. Wolter is the top returning rusher following the graduation of Sam Barby. He accounted for 376 yards and three TDs in 2019. Also back is Austin Zainhofsky, who ran for 212 yards. North is looking to get its best athletes out in space. North coach Andy Jarzynski: “They’ve got a good number of kids back. They’ve got the quarterback who split time with an exceptional quarterback in 2019 who throws a really nice ball. They’ve got a strong, fast running back. They’re going to spread us out and get their athletes into space also. I am extremely excited to get up there and kind of get an early litmus test of where we are against a quality, high-standard opponent like that.”
Superior: The Spartans went 10-3 in 2019, with their playoff journey ending with a loss to Brookfield East in Level 4. They finished third in the Big Rivers at 5-2. Kaden Kimmes fully takes over QB duties following the graduation of Jarrett Gronski. He completed 23 of his 37 passes for 463 yards while splitting time last season. Gronski leaves a big hole in the offense, having led the team in passing and rushing. Carter Fonger is the top returning rusher and receiver. He accounted for 454 yards and four TDs on the ground and 255 yards and four TDs through the air. He’s the team’s only 2019 All-BRC member still in the fold. Linebacker Dane Polkinghorne is coming off an 84-tackle season.
— Jack Goods