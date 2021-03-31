Stoughton (0-1) at EC North (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have met since at least 2001.
North: The Huskies cut the Superior lead to 13-6 with a Remy Rassbach score in the first quarter, but the Spartans responded with a 25-point second quarter to pull ahead in a 38-20 victory last week. Rassbach scored from one yard out to finish off a drive helped by a long run from him earlier on. He benefits from a new spread-out North scheme. Kyle Greenlund threw a pair of TD passes in the fourth quarter, one to Matthew Johnson and one to James Jarzynski. North coach Andy Jarzynski is hoping for more consistency from his group in Week 2. Jarzynski: "We know they've got some hammers, they've got some really good players at some pretty key positions. It's always tough to kind of get a feel, because you don't know what their week looks like also. Were there injuries? Do they have a spring break? Are there absences for them? But you kind of just want to get kids prepared for the basic scheme and three or four difference-makers that they have."
Stoughton: The Vikings fell 34-13 to Waunakee in Week 1. Both the team's TDs came via QB Jonah O'Connor, first on a 29-yard run and then on an 80-yard pass to Ayden Probst. O'Connor finished with 154 passing yards and 98 rushing yards. Brooks Empey averaged 10.3 yards per rush for a 31-yard total. Probst added three more catches outside his TD to total 105. The Stoughton defense forced one INT. The Vikings are coming off an 8-3 season in 2019 and a second-place finish in the Badger South but had to replace their starting QB, top two rushers and top receiver.
Superior (1-0) at EC Memorial (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: Superior won last season's meeting 21-9 but Memorial leads in games since 1915 by 34-30-5.
Memorial: The Old Abes were up on La Crosse Central, but the RiverHawks scored 23 straight points to erase a 13-point deficit in a 43-33 comeback victory in Week 1. Memorial worked in a new starting QB in Brice Wingad, who threw for 88 yards and a TD and ran for 84 yards and a TD. He also threw a pair of interceptions. Reese Woerner, in his first game as the team's primary back, ran for 123 yards on 16 attempts and two TDs. It was a balanced receiving performance, led by Tom Schiefer was 26 yards. Marco Ebeling was right behind him with 25. The Abes will have a short bench this week, as Memorial coach Mike Sinz said 16 players are gone for spring break. Sinz: "Execution is something we definitely need to improve on. Our kids played extremely hard. We had too many turnovers and we gave up too many big plays. We talk about those two topics before every game. So those were the two major takeaways."
Superior: The Spartans pulled away from Eau Claire North with a 25-point second quarter last week, winning 38-20. Kaden Kimmes, who got some time under center last year, went 11 for 16 for 210 yards and a TD in his first game as the bona fide starter. He most frequently went to Jake Edwards, who caught five passes for 97 yards. Four Superior rushers put up at least 25 yards: Carter Fonger (48 yards), Courdin Nelson-Scaggs (32), Ross Rivord (30) and Kimmes (25). Fonger is the team's top returning rusher and receiver from last season and the only All-Big Rivers selection back in the fold. Superior went 10-3 in 2019, making it to Level 4 of the playoffs.
