EC Memorial (0-2) at Sparta (1-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Sparta.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have met since at least 2000.
Memorial: The Old Abes were the victim of a large scoring run for a second straight week, allowing Superior to score 21 unanswered points in a 28-19 loss in Week 2. A Reese Woerner TD run with five and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter put the Old Abes up 19-7, but it was all Spartans from there. In Week 1, La Crosse Central scored 23 unanswered to surge past Memorial in the second half. Coach Mike Sinz said finishing has been a focus at practice this week. Woerner put up 75 yards on the ground in addition to his TD against Superior, while Brice Wingad set new career highs with 118 yards passing and two TDs. However, he also threw a pair of interceptions. Marco Ebeling and Peter Albert each caught a TD, with Ebeling putting up 49 receiving yards. He's Memorial's leading pass catcher through two games. Sinz: "We will have to play our A-game to have a chance to win. They are big, they're physical, they have multiple scholarship athletes on their team. Their skill guys are fast, their linemen are huge. We have our work cut out for us."
Sparta: The Spartans earned their first victory of the season last week in dominant fashion, besting La Crosse Logan 35-0. Nick Kent drove the offense, rushing for 219 yards and three TDs. He has 274 yards on the year. QB Brett Steussel was only used sparingly, completing just one pass on seven attempts, but made the most of it. That completion was a 30-yard TD pass to Matt Biever. The Sparta defense held the Rangers to 131 total yards, snagged an interception and forced three fumbles. Sparta dropped its Week 1 game to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46-38. The team went 7-3 in 2019, falling in Level 1 of the playoffs.
EC North (0-2) at La Crosse Logan (0-2)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday in La Crosse.
Series history: Logan won last year 26-20 for a fifth straight and leads in games since 1963 30-23-1.
North: The Huskies tied Stoughton at 7 last week late in the first quarter, but the Vikings responded with 35 straight points in a 42-7 victory. North QB Kyle Greenlund was efficient, completing nine of his 11 attempts for 123 yards, though he threw an interception. Matthew Johnson was on the other end of 57 of those yards, including an impressive TD connection at the back corner of the end zone. The team struggled to get anything going on the ground, however, with Charlie Wolter leading the group with 13 yards. Stoughton put up 379 yards on the ground, finding success with its QB and two RBs. The Huskies nearly snapped their losing streak last year against La Crosse Logan, but the Rangers got a TD with 1:13 remaining to come from behind. Coach Andy Jarzynski said the team is focusing on composure and staying poised. Jarzynski: "I don't think we talked one time about the previous game (against Logan) this week. This team is constructed so differently. This is the 2021 Huskies against 2021 Logan. It will be interesting to see how we come out."
Logan: The Rangers were on the wrong side of a 35-0 contest with Sparta in Week 2. They are looking to hit double digits in scoring for the first time this season, having lost to Holmen 21-6 in their opener. QB Josh Waite was able to find somewhat of a rhythm in Week 1, throwing for 149 yards, but he and Scott Grossbach combined for just 22 passing yards against Sparta. Eli Reynolds is the team's leading rusher after breaking off 51 yards last week. Ryan Bye put up 83 yards receiving against Holmen but was held to one catch for one yard by Sparta. The defense has allowed a combined 576 yards rushing in the two contests.
