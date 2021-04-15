La Crosse Central (3-0) at Eau Claire North (0-3)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: Central has won four in a row in the series, although the Huskies had a two-game win streak against their foes from La Crosse prior to that.
North: The Huskies are still seeking their first win after falling to La Crosse Logan 26-0 last week. North fell behind 2-0 in the first half and the Rangers defense clamped down. Huskies QB Kyle Greenlund completed four passes for 51 yards and ran for 12 more yards in the loss. Tyson Harvey caught two of those throws for 35 yards. Matt Johnson added two catches of his own, good for 16 yards. North had its best game of the season defensively in terms of points allowed. This week, they'll face a RiverHawks team which has won three straight and is coming off its best game of the year last week. Coach Andy Jarzynski: "We're trying to focus more on the mental game. We've got to make sure that we know where we're supposed to go and when we're supposed to do something. We got a little sloppy with that last week. ... Central's the real deal. Every year they graduate great players, and then boom, they've got the next one up. Their quarterback is a huge, legit threat running the ball and throwing the ball. We really need to make sure that we try to contain him as much as possible."
Central: The RiverHawks took care of business in a 42-14 win over Superior last week. QB Mason Herlitzke was on target, completing 10 of 15 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Warren caught two of those scoring passes, and ran for two more touchdowns on the ground in a well-rounded showing. As a team, the RiverHawks ran for 250 yards on 45 carries, good for an average of 5.6 yards per rush.
DeForest (3-0) at Eau Claire Memorial (1-2)
What: Nonconference, 3 p.m. Saturday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first meeting between the two since at least 2001, although further records are unavailable.
Memorial: After seeing late leads slip away in their first two games, the Old Abes kept a rally at bay in a 38-14 win over Sparta last week. It was the first win of the spring for Memorial. RB Reese Woerner frequented the end zone, scoring three times in addition to rushing for 155 yards. QB Brice Wingad was on target in a performance which saw him complete 11 of 14 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores went to WR Tyler McBride, who hauled in five catches for 148 yards. The defense got in on the fun, too. Gavin Gerber nabbed a 50-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. Memorial will face arguably its toughest challenge of the season so far in DeForest, the Division 3 state champion in 2019. Coach Mike Sinz: "They're really good. Defending state champs. They're big and they're physical. Looking at their O-line, their size, I think they average about 280 pounds. All of their receivers are over 6-foot-2. They're a great program overall. It's a great opportunity for us to play a top-level program, but we definitely have to bring our A-game."
DeForest: The Norskies stayed unbeaten by rallying past Oregon 27-13 last week. After falling behind 7-0, DeForest scored 27 of the next 33 points to pull away. QB Mason Keyes was remarkably efficient, connecting on seven of his eight pass attempts. He threw for 159 yards and two scores. Gabe Finley was a workhorse, carrying the ball 25 times for 151 yards. Defensively, the Norskies held Oregon to 116 yards of offense.
—Spencer Flaten