EC North (0-4) at Holmen (2-2)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Holmen.
Series history: This is the first meeting between the two since at least 2001, although further records are unavailable.
North: The Huskies are still looking for their first win of the season after a 42-21 loss to La Crosse Central last Friday. North scored twice in just over a minute in the fourth quarter to help end on a high note. Remy Rassbach, who finished with a team-high 96 yards rushing, opened North's scoring in the second quarter with a 63-yard TD run. Tyson Harvey caught a six-yard TD pass from Kyle Greenlund and Wilmor Amor returned an errant snap for a score. It marked the team's highest scoring output of the season, besting 20 against Superior in Week 1. This is North's final game away from Eau Claire, as the team will close with a home game against Sparta and the city game. Coach Andy Jarzynski: "They're dynamite. You don't see true option in too many big schools anymore and they sure do a nice job of it. They've got some really nice athletes and they play a super aggressive defense. They've got all sorts of real positive things going for them right there, so it'll be a challenge for us."
Holmen: The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a dominant 41-21 win against Sparta. Two players surpassed 100 yards rushing in the contest, Brekan Turner with 106 and Nathan Nevala with 101, while the team doubled up the Spartans in plays and yardage. QB Luke LeClaire was close behind with 96. Six Vikings have rushed for more than 100 yards on the season as part of their option attack, led by Braedon Graw with 259. LeClaire is used more as a rusher than a passer, putting up 227 rushing yards on 44 attempts and 108 passing yards on 24 attempts. He's thrown for two TDs and rushed for three.
Green Bay Notre Dame (4-0) at EC Memorial (1-3)
What: Nonconference, 2 p.m. Saturday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first meeting between the two since at least 2001, although further records are unavailable.
Memorial: The Old Abes couldn't hand DeForest, a 2019 state champion, its first loss of the season but showed signs of promise in the second half. They shut the Norskies out in the final 24 minutes while getting a pair of TDs in a 35-12 defeat. Trevin Kison returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and backup QB Tyson Allen ran for nine yards to the house. Reese Woerner was the Abes' most productive offensive player, rushing for 75 yards on 22 carries. Two of their three losses are to ranked foes (La Crosse Central, DeForest) and it doesn't get any easier with two more games against ranked opponents the next two weeks. Coach Mike Sinz: "They've had a heck of a season so far. They're ultra-athletic. They run their schemes really well on offense and defense. They run out of the I formation, they're downhill, pretty smashmouth, but they can also spread you out and throw the ball too. They've got a lot of athletes on both sides of the ball that can make plays."
Notre Dame: The Tritons rolled to a 48-0 win against Racine Park last week, their second win by 48 points of the year. Their two other victories were close, 13-10 against Menasha and 22-20 against Kewaunee. They're ranked as the No. 1 medium school in the state in the latest WisSports.net spring poll. Much of the offense runs through Will Zellner, who has put up 555 rushing yards and 11 TDs in four games. Sinz said he's probably the best running back the team will face this year. Quarterbacks Sam Legowski and George Kress has combined for 277 yards and three TDs. Braedon Curtin (seven catches, 125 yards) and Tim Turek (eight catches, 82 yards) have been the leading receivers. The defense has held teams to ten or fewer points in three of the Tritons' four games.
— Jack Goods