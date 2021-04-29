Sparta (1-4) at Eau Claire North (0-5)
What: Nonconference, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have met since 2002, a 32-3 Sparta victory.
North: The Huskies struggled with Holmen’s dynamic option attack last week, allowing 340 ground yards in a 42-0 loss. North put up 43 total yards against the Vikings, 36 off of five completions by QB Kyle Greenlund. Remy Rassbach led the rushers with 17 yards, but negative showings led to a seven-yard total for the bunch. It was a step back offensively for the Huskies, who scored a season-high 21 points against La Crosse Central a week prior. Holmen’s 42 points matched earlier totals against North by Stoughton and Central. The Huskies close with two home games, though won’t have much of an advantage against the Old Abes at Carson next week. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “If we come out and we do what the coaches have worked with them on this week and they play four quarters as opposed to just playing a half or whatever, we’ll be right in it. The kids are finally starting to see they do have an awful lot of control over what these outcomes are going to look like. Now the step is to get them to manifest a better outcome.”
Sparta: The Spartans dropped a third straight game but it was the closest contest of that time frame, a 22-21 overtime defeat at the hands of Superior. Sparta scored first in the extra frame on an 11-yard run from Nick Kent, but Superior got a TD and a two-point conversion to end it. Brett Steussel threw for 124 yards and a TD, while the rushing group combined for 148 yards. That unit is led by the team of Nick Kent, Carson Kelsey and Steussel. Kelsey was Steussel’s favorite target in the passing game against Superior, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a score. The team’s last and only win of the year came in Week 2, a 35-0 contest against La Crosse Logan. Eau Claire Memorial defeated the Spartans 38-14 as part of this losing streak.
Menasha (4-1) at Eau Claire Memorial (1-4)
What: Nonconference, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first meeting between the two since at least 2001, although further records are unavailable.
Memorial: The Old Abes continued momentum from a strong second half against DeForest by taking Green Bay Notre Dame to overtime last week, but fell 24-21 to the still-unbeaten Tritons. The defeat was the closest contest of the year for the team, which is looking for its first triumph since Week 3 vs. Sparta. Memorial got a passing TD each from Tyson Allen and Brice Wingad, with Marco Ebeling and Jack Redwine respectively on the other end, in addition to a 3-yard TD run from Wingad. He went 14 for 27 passing for 162 yards and ran for 51 yards but threw two INTs. Ebeling caught six passes for 107 yards. Running back Reese Woerner was just behind Wingad with 50 rushing yards. Coach Mike Sinz: “We knew that this three-game stretch was going to be incredibly difficult, but I’m proud of how our kids have played against some of the best teams in the state. The last two weeks, our second half against DeForest and the entire game last week, it shows how much pride our kids have and the fight that they’ve shown. Friday it’s going to be tough again.”
Menasha: Menasha is riding a four-game winning streak featuring all dominant wins: 39-7 vs. Racine Park, 35-14 vs. Holmen, 35-18 vs. Racine Horlick and 55-6 vs. Kewaunee. The Bluejays’ only loss came in Week 1, 13-10 to the Green Bay Notre Dame team Memorial took to overtime. AJ Korth can hurt you with both his arm and his legs, passing for 702 yards and rushing for 350. He has a combined 17 TDs. Luke Maurer is his favorite receiver, having caught 17 passes for 421 yards and 7 TDs. He’s coming off a 146-yard day against Kewaunee. Donte’ Conn has 14 receptions for 219 yards and 5 TDs. Davontre Smith is the top rusher outside of Korth, putting up 159 yards and 3 TDs after missing the early stages of the season. Sinz said the Bluejays’ speed will be difficult to handle.
