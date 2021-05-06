Eau Claire Memorial (1-5) at Eau Claire North (0-6)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: It’s the 58th intracity game in a series that began in 1963. Memorial won last year 35-0 for an 11th straight and leads series by 39-16.
Memorial: The Old Abes went to the air often, with QB Brice Wingad throwing for a career-high 374 yards, but Memorial couldn't overcome five turnovers in a 47-35 loss to Menasha. Marco Ebeling and Jack Redwine were on the other end of most of Wingad's passes, totaling 165 and 117 receiving yards, respectively. Ebeling has put up back-to-back 100-yard games. Reese Woerner is the top rushing threat. The Old Abes are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, with all three defeats coming against teams ranked in the top six in the state in their respective classes in the WisSports.net poll. The best showing was two weeks ago, a 24-21 OT loss to No. 1 medium school Notre Dame. Last week's point total was the second highest of the year for the Abes, who scored 38 in their win against Sparta. Coach Mike Sinz: "It's fun to play conference opponents, especially rivalry games. We've played a lot of teams this spring that we'll probably never play again in the future, so it's been weird in that way. But it's nice to play an opponent that you're familiar with. Our kids know their kids and vice versa. It should be exciting on Friday night."
North: The Huskies set a season high for both points scored and points allowed in a 52-28 loss to Sparta last week. The good news: The offense, especially the passing game, looked sharp. QB Kyle Greenlund connected with Matthew Johnson for TDs of 7, 10 and 6 yards. Speedy Remy Rassbach had the other score on a 5-yard run. It was a step in the right direction after being shut out by Holmen a week earlier and marked the second 20-plus point game in the last three. However, Sparta scored on every possession until its final drive was ended by the clock running out. Two Spartan scores came on kick returns of over 70 yards from Abe Edie. Coach Andy Jarzynski: "You know what to expect out of Memorial. They have some nice athletes, they'll be well-coached and up for the game. We'll be up for it too. The question is how many of our guys we're going to have for the game, whether it's from injuries or other things. It'll be good for the community to be there and to enjoy something moderately normal. We're hoping for a nice, well-played city game."
