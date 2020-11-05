Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hudson;4-1;5-1
Menomonie;3-1;4-1
River Falls;2-1;2-1
New Richmond;2-2;3-2
Chippewa Falls;2-3;3-3
Rice Lake;0-5;1-5
Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.
Friday's Games
Hudson vs. Muskego at Sauk Prairie, 2 p.m.
Rice Lake at Wausau West, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Regis;5-0;5-0
Durand;5-1;5-1
Stanley-Boyd;4-2;4-2
Mondovi;4-2;4-2
Elk Mound;3-3;3-3
Osseo-Fairchild;1-5;1-5
Neillsville/Granton;1-5;1-5
Fall Creek;0-5;0-6
Friday's Games
Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Durand, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;5-0;5-0
Boyceville;5-1;5-1
Turtle Lake;4-2;4-2
Glenwood City;3-2;3-2
Clear Lake;3-3;3-3
Cadott;2-4;2-4
Elmwood/Plum City;1-5;1-5
Colfax;0-6;0-6
Friday's Games
Colfax at Cadott, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Blair-Taylor;4-0;5-0
Melrose-Mindoro;4-1;4-1
Whitehall;2-1;2-1
Pepin/Alma;3-2;3-2
Coch.-Fountain City;1-2;1-2
Indep./Gilmanton;1-3;1-3
Eleva-Strum;1-4;1-4
Augusta;0-3;0-4
Friday's Games
Cochrane-Fountain City at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cumberland;6-0;6-0
Northwestern;4-1;4-1
Spooner;4-2;4-2
Bloomer;3-3;3-3
Barron;2-3;2-3
Cameron;2-4;2-4
St. Croix Falls;2-4;2-4
Chetek-Weyerh.;0-6;0-6
Friday's Games
Cameron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Durand, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Hurley;4-0;4-1
Lake Holc./Cornell;4-2;4-2
Grantsburg;3-1;3-2
Unity;3-2;3-2
Webster;3-3;3-3
Rib Lake/Prentice;1-2;1-2
Flambeau;1-4;1-4
Ladysmith;0-5;0-5
Friday's Games
Ladysmith at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.
Webster at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity, 7 p.m.
Marawood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Edgar;3-0;6-0
Colby;2-0;4-0
Auburndale;1-0;1-0
Marathon;1-1;1-2
Athens;1-2;2-2
Abbotsford;1-2;2-2
Thorp;0-4;1-4
Friday's Games
Colby at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Edgar at Reedsville, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;6-0;6-0
St. Croix Central;4-1;5-1
Somerset;3-2;3-2
Baldwin-Woodville;3-2;3-2
Osceola;1-4;2-4
Amery;1-4;1-4
Prescott;0-5;1-5
Friday's Games
Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Amery at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
8-Player
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;5-0;7-0
McDonell;4-1;4-3
Phillips;3-2;3-2
New Auburn;2-3;2-3
Alma Center Lincoln;1-4;2-4
Bruce;0-5;0-5
Thursday's Games
Gilman 53, McDonell 14
Friday's Games
Phillips at Auburndale, 7 p.m.