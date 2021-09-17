STANLEY — A lone Mondovi defender was all that stood between Mike Karlen and walk-off, Homecoming victory.
He was up to the challenge.
"I see their defender coming and I was like, this is it," the Stanley-Boyd senior said. "I've got to either score or we get a loss. I just put my head down and saw the pylon."
Karlen caught a pass at the 13-yard line with the clock at zero, then was able to navigate to the outside of the would-be tackler and just barely reach the ball out enough to tap the pylon and secure a wild 28-27 come-from-behind victory in Stanley. The Buffaloes seemed to have the game all but locked up minutes earlier when a Dawson Rud touchdown gave them a 27-15 advantage with 2:29 remaining, but two near-miraculous drives showed the Orioles' no-quit attitude.
"It's really a mentality we've had," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We feel we can score quickly. ... We're blessed with some senior talent this year and some younger guys that are filling in and doing a great job for us. It was just exciting for them. I'm really happy for them, proud of them."
Stanley-Boyd had an opportunity for a more conventional comeback with 3:09 remaining in the fourth. Down 20-15, the Orioles forced Mondovi into a 4th-and-1 at the Stanley-Boyd 7-yard line. But QB Jarod Falkner was able to beat the defense on an option to get the first, and a play later Rud ran five yards to pay dirt for a two-score advantage.
"We weren't going to go out that easy," Stanley-Boyd quarterback Carsen Hause said.
The odds were against Stanley-Boyd, but the Orioles did have all three of their timeouts remaining to help extend the final two and a half minutes. Belief remained.
"All I could say is, 'I love you boys. Let's go down and score,'" Hause said. "And that's just what we did."
It took just over a minute for the Orioles to cut the lead back to one score, helped by a pair of costly Mondovi penalties. A Buffaloes personal foul after a completed pass put the Orioles at their opponent’s 35-yard line, then an offsides call helped get them inside the 20. Hause found Cooper Nichols for a 12-yard touchdown on the ninth play of the drive with 1:02 remaining and all the timeouts still intact.
Karlen sent a pooch kick to the Buffaloes, who started their final offensive drive at their own 49-yard line. It was time for the Buffaloes to force Stanley-Boyd to burn its timeouts, but the defense knew what to expect. The group bottled up Mondovi's stellar combo of Falkner and Rud, pushing the Buffaloes back four yards after three unsuccessful rushing attempts and a false start. They were forced to punt with just under 50 seconds remaining.
A 29-yard connection between Hause and Nichols on the second play of the final drive had Stanley-Boyd in business. The Orioles set up at the Mondovi 37, then advanced to the 24 on a handful of chunk plays.
Once again, Mondovi was hit by an untimely penalty. A facemask on an incompletion cut that distance in half, giving the Orioles one final play from the 12 with four seconds on the clock. Hause found Karlen on a pass to the right flat, and his receiver took care of the rest.
"I saw him running out there and I'm like, ‘God, I hope he turns his head,’" Hause said. "He turns his head at that exact time and catches it. I'm like, 'Oh boy, you better get in there buddy.' I knew he was going to. That's why I gave him the ball. He's the guy."
Mondovi scored on the first offensive play of the game, a 70-yard Falkner keeper up the middle. But it was all Stanley-Boyd the rest of the first half, helped by the defense largely controlling the Buffaloes' running game. The unit showed a major improvement from its last contest, which saw Durand's Simon Bauer rush for 333 yards and the team for 492. They cut that team total to 300 against the Buffaloes.
Stanley-Boyd's first two touchdowns were just as explosive as Mondovi's ice-breaker. Both came on passing plays of over 80 yards between Hause and Brady Potaczek. Both catches were made far from the Mondovi end zone, one 40 yards away and the other 60, but Potaczek was able to do the rest of the work with his feet. His efforts, combined with a successful two-point conversion attempt and an extra point, gave the Orioles a 15-6 advantage at the break.
Strong field position helped Mondovi flip the script in the third quarter. A failed fake punt and a fumbled snap gave the Buffaloes two possessions that started inside the Oriole 30-yard line, propelling Mondovi to two quick touchdowns to claim a 20-15 advantage. The Buffaloes’ last score had the appearance of the final nail before Stanley-Boyd had something to say about it.
The late-game theatrics ignited a lively celebration for players and coaches who waited two weeks to even be on the field. Stanley-Boyd was forced to forfeit its game last week against Fall Creek due to COVID-19 complications.
"It was getting a little tight to breathe there under the pile," Hause said. "We were down at the bottom and I was looking at Mikey, and I was like, ‘OK, this is getting a little much.’ But it was awesome. Everyone stepped up and came together."
Hause finished with 354 passing yards, 217 of those going to Potaczek.
The night wasn't over for the boys after they walked off the field victors. They had a Homecoming dance to attend under a tent in the high school parking lot. "All I Do Is Win" was blaring from the speakers when players made the walk up from the football complex.
Talk about a night to remember.
"I'll be telling my kids about this," Hause said.
Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27
Mondovi;6;0;14;7;—;27
S-B;7;8;0;13;—;28
First Quarter
M: Jarod Falkner 70 (run failed), 11:41.
SB: Brady Potaczek 84 pass from Carsen Hause (Mike Karlen kick), 3:20.
Second Quarter
SB: Potaczek 83 pass from Hause (Potaczek from Hause), 10:48.
Third Quarter
M: Dustin Mohler 14 pass from Falkner (Falkner kick), 8:30.
M: Dawson Rud 1 run (Falkner kick), 6:28.
Fourth Quarter
M: Rud 5 run (Falkner kick), 2:29.
SB: Cooper Nichols 12 pass from Hause (Karlen kick), 1:02.
SB: Karlen 12 pass from Hause, :00.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (59-300): Falkner 24-177, Rud 35-123. Stanley-Boyd (24-104): Hause 9-42, Nestarick 7-32, Chase Strum 2-5, Karlen 2-17, Nichols 2-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi (5-11-1-40): Jarod Falkner 5-10-0-40, Rud 0-1-1-0. Stanley-Boyd (27-44-1-354): Hause 27-44-1-354.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Mohler 1-14. Stanley-Boyd: Potascek 11-217, Nichols 6-74, Karlen 6-46.