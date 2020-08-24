Bo Chwala has one offer to play college football so far. And it's certainly an intriguing one.
Division II program Minnesota State University Moorhead has presented an opportunity to join its ranks to the Stanley-Boyd linebacker. And the Dragons have a perk that no other team can offer: a chance for a family reunion.
Chwala's older brother, Theo, is a sophomore fullback at Moorhead. And that could count for something when Bo decides his next steps.
"He's definitely giving me advice the whole way through, and clearing up any questions or concerns that I would have. I've just been going to him right away and talking to him. He helps me a lot," Bo said. "For sure, having that connection there (gives Moorhead a boost)."
Bo has also received interest from a handful of Division III programs in Wisconsin, but they can't offer a scholarship like Divisions I and II can.
And they don't offer a chance to get back on the gridiron with an older brother either.
"I think it would be pretty cool to play with him again," Bo said. "He was a senior when I was a freshman, so we didn't see the field together much (in high school). Hopefully there we could kind of reunite and play again."
Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig has coached both of the Chwalas, and he definitely sees some similarities between the two.
"They both work really hard in the weight room, and have been leaders at practice," Koenig said.
But they're not entirely the same either. Bo, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior, plays linebacker and running back for the Orioles. Theo stands two inches taller and about 25 pounds heavier, and was a standout lineman for Stanley-Boyd before switching to fullback in college.
For Bo's part, he'd likely play on defense in college, at whichever school that might be. He said he's got a more natural feel for that side of the ball, as evidenced by his 88 tackles and four forced fumbles as a junior.
Bo was a second team All-Cloverbelt Conference linebacker last year. Prep Redzone Wisconsin, a website covering high school football, believes he'll continue that momentum this year. They tabbed him as a preseason all-state selection for Division 5.
"He works hard both in the weight room and at practices, and tries to do his best to lead the team," Koenig said. "He plays with a lot of hustle. ... My guess is he'd play defense in college, but he's talented enough that he could play on offense as well. It's one of those things where when you get to that DII college level, the size and metrics for players are so important for the coaches — looking at size and speed, that type of thing. But he's pretty well-balanced and athletic, so he could play on either side."
But before he decides where his next destination will be, Bo is focused on his senior year with the Orioles. Stanley-Boyd missed the playoffs last year with a 4-5 record, snapping a nine-year postseason streak.
While there's no guarantee there will be a postseason this year due to coronavirus regulations, Bo wants to get the Orioles back on track. Koenig said the plan for Stanley-Boyd as of Monday was to play football in the fall.
"I think we're definitely going to have a comeback season," Bo said. "We have a lot of returning guys coming back stronger and better than ever. ... I think (our motivation) is very high. A lot of us aren't happy with how things turned out last year, so it's kind of driven us to work that much harder."