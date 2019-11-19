Prep Football State Championships
When: Thursday and Friday.
Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tickets: $10 per game at the gate, $25 for a Thursday all-day pass, $20 for a Friday all-day pass, $40 for a two-day pass, $1 per game for children age six and under.
Thursday's schedule: Black Hawk/Warren vs. Edgar (Division 7), 10 a.m.; Regis vs. St. Mary's Springs (Division 6), 1 p.m.; Stratford vs. Lake Country Lutheran (Division 5), 4 p.m.; Kiel vs. Catholic Memorial (Division 4), 7 p.m.
Friday's schedule: Menasha vs. DeForest (Division 3), 10 a.m.; Brookfield East vs. Waunakee (Division 2), 1 p.m.; Bay Port vs. Muskego (Division 1), 4 p.m.
TV: All games broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin.
Local radio: The Division 6 championship game will be broadcast on WBIZ (98.7-FM).
Division 1 preview: Unbeatens meet when defending state champion Muskego takes on Bay Port. This game features the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's large-school offensive player of the year (Bay Port RB Isaiah Gash) taking on the large-school defensive player of the year (Muskego DB Hunter Wohler).
Division 2 preview: Brookfield East (11-2), the 2016 state champion, takes on 2017 champion Waunakee (12-1) for this year's title. Both are making their first state appearance since they won their last championships.
Division 3 preview: The unbeaten DeForest Norskies take on Menasha for the D3 title. The Bluejays (12-1) are fresh off a stunning comeback against Menomonie, while DeForest edged New Berlin Eisenhower 14-9 in its semifinal. DeForest is at state for the first time since 2007, while Menasha is back for the first time since its first appearance in 2014.
Division 4 preview: Kiel, the Eastern Wisconsin Conference champion, is undefeated this year but is considered the underdog against Catholic Memorial. The Crusaders (11-2) are the defending Division 3 champs, and have won three titles since 2012.
Division 5 preview: Undefeated Stratford, an unstoppable force this year after finishing as state runner-up last year, takes on 12-1 Lake Country Lutheran. The Tigers have only allowed seven points all season, while the Lightning defense is hot following a shutout of Prairie du Chien in the state semis. Stratford boasts the WFCA's small-school defensive player of the year in two-way lineman Ben Barten, a future Wisconsin Badger.
Division 6 preview: Unbeaten Regis takes on St. Mary's Springs (11-2), a two-time defending state champion. These teams met in the 2012 D6 state title game, won by Springs. The Ramblers are averaging 43.5 points per game this season, while the Ledgers are holding opponents to 7 points per contest.
Division 7 preview: Black Hawk/Warren and Edgar meet in a rematch of last year's D7 title game. Black Hawk won that game 22-15. Black Hawk is undefeated this season, while Edgar sports a 12-1 record. This is the third straight trip to state for Black Hawk, which began a co-op with Warren (Illinois) this year. Edgar, led by legendary coach Jerry Sinz, is making its 13th trip to a WIAA state title game, tied for most in state history.
—Spencer Flaten