The momentum seemed to be going Eau Claire North’s direction.
The Husky football squad tied Stoughton at 7 with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a highlight reel-worthy play, injecting energy into both the North sideline and the crowd that came out to Carson Park to witness the facility’s first varsity football game since 2019.
Then came the start of the second quarter. Stoughton’s Darrick Hill rumbled off a 58-yard TD run on the first play of the frame. Then, following the ensuing kickoff, Stoughton’s Isaac Knutson grabbed an interception on the first play of the Husky drive. That set up another score eight plays later, and the Vikings never looked back.
Stoughton ended Thursday’s contest with a 35-0 run in the second and third quarters to best North 42-7.
“There was a lot of mistakes,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said.
“The kids did a lot of really good things in the first half. At this point and time, we just have to continue to build off of those good things and when bad things happen, we need to make sure that we recover from those, emotionally and mentally on the field. Second half, clearly we didn’t do that.”
The Vikings did not complete a pass, but didn’t have to considering their running prowess. Three Stoughton players rushed for 97 yards or more, with the overall group combining for 373 ground yards. Darrick Hill had 147 of those and scored a pair of touchdowns.
North, playing the second game of its alternative fall season, dropped to 0-2.
“They’re a physical team,” Jarzynski said. “They’ve got a lot of hammers on that team. They wore us down. We’re predominately a pretty young team right now. That shows you the difference between teams that have done a concerted effort across the board in the weight room for a period of years and teams that are made up of largely, 15, 16 and 17-year-olds, which is kind of what we’re at right now. We have a good ceiling for our team here, but we have to continue doing those sorts of things in order to become a winning team.”
Stoughton’s offense kicked things off with an efficient first drive, taking the ball 65 yards to the house after a North fumble. Quarterback Jonah O’Connor capped off the possession with a seven-yard TD run on a designed keeper to the left side.
O’Connor’s scrambling ability was an issue for the Huskies throughout the game, with the senior signal-caller finishing with 119 ground yards.
“Jonah’s a great weapon,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “Jonah has literally gone from being an all-district safety and sitting as our backup QB the last two years to growing into that role. We’ve still got to complete a few more passes ideally, but obviously he’s a huge weapon with his legs.”
North responded late in the first frame when it also capitalized on a possession put into motion by a turnover. Isaac Lashley picked off a deep pass from O’Connor and earned a sizable return back to the Stoughton 41-yard line. Stoughton’s John Harman sacked Kyle Greenlund on the first play of the drive, but Greenlund earned those yards back and more on a run on the ensuing play. From there, he used both his feet and arm to help North equalize.
All but one play on the drive involved Greenlund, with the final being the most dazzling and important. He threw up a 50/50 ball to Matthew Johnson in the left corner of the end zone, and the senior wideout was able to get his arms up high enough to snag the pass while falling to the ground.
“He made an awesome catch,” Jarzynski said. “Matt is a heck of an athlete and Kyle put it right where he could make a competitive play for it. ... That’s an example of them doing everything they worked on over the course of the week.’”
Fortunes changed quickly after that. North had a chance to cut the deficit to 19-14 in the second when it got down to the Stoughton 3-yard line, but a tackle for a loss and a sack led to a turnover on downs. A 23-point third quarter for Stoughton, featuring touchdown runs from Rudy Detweiler and Luke Mechler and a safety on an errant North snap, forced a running clock.
“Going into half, we still felt that we were physically able to keep competing,” Jarzynski said. “Second half, the kids continued to play hard, but there was a marked change.”
North, which played at Superior in Week 1, made its return to Carson Park after the facility sat idle during the fall. The game was a part of a doubleheader of varsity contests, with Memorial following with a meeting with Superior.
“It still feels a little bit weird with all the masks and the limited crowds, and quite honestly not having grandstands on the other side of the field as well,” Jarzynski said. “It’s a different environment for everybody, but it is nice to be out here.”
North travels to La Crosse Logan for a game next Friday at 7 p.m.
Stoughton 42, Eau Claire North 7
Stoughton 7 12 23 0 - 42
North 7 0 0 0 - 7
First Quarter
S: Jonah O’Connor 8 run (Conner Vale kick), 7:22.
N: Matthew Johnson 10 pass from Kyle Greenlund (Ryan Conlin kick), :10.
Second Quarter
S: Darrick Hill 58 run (kick blocked), 11:49.
S: Hill 5 run (pass failed), 8:38.
Third quarter
S: Brooks Empey 11 run (Vale kick), 10:17.
S: Safety, 8:32.
S: Rudy Detweiler 1 run (Vale kick), 4:02.
S: Luke Mechler 3 run (Vale kick), 2:06.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Stoughton (53-373): Darrick Hill 17-147, Jonah O’Connor 13-119, Brooks Empey 15-97, Luke Mechler 2-6, Peyton Smith 2-4, Rudy Detweiler 2-2, Mason Marggi 2-(-2). North (19-31): Charlie Wolter 3-13, James Jarzynski 3-8; Greenlund 9-6, Remy Rassbach 4-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stoughton (0-6-1-0): O’Connor 0-6-1-0. North (10-12-1-134): Greenlund 9-11-1-123; Tyler Everson 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): North: Matthew Johnson 3-57, Nolan Cyle 1-31, Wolter 3-28; Ryne Hull 1-11, Traeton Goss 2-7, Jarzynski 1-4.