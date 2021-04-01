The Eau Claire Memorial football team put itself in a good position again.
But for the second week in a row, the Old Abes’ opponent got hot at the right time.
Superior scored the final 21 points of the game, rallying past Memorial for a 28-19 victory on Thursday night at Carson Park. The defeat came nearly a week after La Crosse Central put up 23 unanswered points to surge past the Old Abes in the second half.
“We have to learn how to finish,” Memorial coach Mike Sinz said. “We just talked to our guys about that. We have so many young men on our team who haven’t played at the varsity level ever. Now we’re through two games, and sooner or later, we’ve got to be able to finish ball games.”
The Old Abes led 19-7 with five and a half minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday. But after Reese Woerner’s touchdown put Memorial up by 12, the Spartans caught fire.
Following Woerner’s four-yard touchdown run, Superior needed just four plays to make it a one-possession game thanks to Kaden Kimmes’ rushing touchdown.
And in the blink of an eye, the Spartans took the lead when a Memorial pass got batted at the line and fell into Lars Olson’s hands less than a minute later. Olson rumbled 25 yards down the field for a pick-six, putting Superior up 21-19 with 3:10 to go in the third.
The Spartans’ defense did the rest, nabbing another interception and keeping Memorial out of the end zone the rest of the way.
“I’m going to give kudos to our D coaching staff,” Superior coach Bob DeMeyer said. “Week in, week out, every year they prepare our kids so well. Our kids are so coachable. We made a couple adjustments at halftime and talked about what we had to fix, and they did it.”
The victory sent Superior to 2-0 in the alternate fall season and dropped the Old Abes to 0-2.
The rally thrived off quick momentum shifts. There was the quick four-play drive after the deficit grew to 12, the interception return for a touchdown and big third- and fourth-down conversions for the Spartans.
“It’s a domino effect. You’re feeling good, and then all of a sudden there’s a turnover,” Sinz said. “That stuff, obviously that hurts you. It comes down to more than one play, but we always talk about taking care of the ball and stopping the big play. But it’s two weeks in a row, we’ve got to get it fixed.”
The Old Abes were first to get on the board after the Spartans gifted them excellent field position in the first quarter. An errant snap on a punt went wide of the punter and was recovered at Superior’s 21-yard line. Six plays later, a six-yard touchdown pass from Brice Wingad to Peter Albert put Memorial ahead 7-0.
Superior immediately responded with a methodical 11-play, 51-yard drive capped by Carter Fonger’s four-yard rush to tie it up at 7-7 with 8:39 until half.
Both defenses remained stout, and Memorial turned a big play on that side of the ball into points in the closing seconds of the first half. The Abes came up with a sack on a Superior fourth-down play with two minutes left, and then orchestrated a seven-play drive to get into the end zone with 18 seconds left.
Wingad hit on a completion of 39 yards to Marco Ebeling and then a 17-yard strike to Tyler McBride to get the Old Abes into the red zone. He connected with Ebeling again a few moments later with a four-yard scoring pass to put Memorial up 13-7 headed into the break.
The Spartans again handed Memorial great field position in starkly similar fashion in the third quarter. Another errant snap on a punt flew over the punter’s head, forcing him to down the ball at his own 24-yard line.
In short order, the Old Abes made Superior pay. Woerner plunged up the middle from four yards out, extending Memorial’s lead to 19-7.
But it was all Superior after that. The Spartans defense forced two interceptions, a punt and a turnover on downs on Memorial’s final four drives.
“It was a real gritty performance,” DeMeyer said. “I love the heart our kids have, and the attitude, effort and energy they bring every day in practice. It showed tonight. Memorial’s a darn good football team. They’ve got big, strong, athletic dudes, they’ve got great schemes and they’re very well-coached. It was a battle.”
Woerner finished with 75 rushing yards on 17 carries for Memorial. Wingad threw for 118 yards on 10 completions.
Memorial will look to build on its effort when it visits Sparta next Friday.
“Our guys are working so hard in practice, playing so hard for 48 minutes. We’re extremely proud of them,” Sinz said. “We just have to put a full game together. It’s been like a roller coaster. We’ve got to get this thing rolling.”
Superior 28, Eau Claire Memorial 19
Superior 0 7 14 7 — 28
Memorial 7 6 6 0 — 19
First Quarter
ECM: Peter Albert 6 pass from Brice Wingad (Ben Frey kick), 2:21.
Second Quarter
S: Carter Fonger 4 run (Kell Piggott kick), 8:39.
ECM: Marco Ebeling 4 pass from Wingad (kick failed), 0:18.
Third Quarter
ECM: Reese Woerner 4 run (run failed), 5:34.
S: Kaden Kimmes 1 run (Piggott kick), 4:05.
S: Lars Olson 25 interception return (Piggott kick), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
S: Ross Rivord 2 run (Piggott kick), 5:55.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Superior (41-114): Fonger 21-71, Kimmes 14-26, Rivord 4-13, Jordan Goldfine 2-4. Memorial (22-82): Woerner 17-75, Grant Gerber 1-9, Wingad 4-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Superior: Kimmes 13-19-0-180. Memorial: Wingad 10-23-2-118.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Superior: Rivord 4-62, Jake Edwards 5-55, Ben Hunter 2-37, Jordan Goldfine 2-26. Memorial: Tyler McBride 4-49, Ebeling 3-49, Jack Redwine 2-14, Albert 1-6.