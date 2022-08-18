Cameron football vs. Northwestern 9-17-21

Cameron’s Cayden Gifford looks to break away from a Northwestern tackler on Sept. 17, 2021, in Cameron.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Northwestern football team had no trouble winning the Heart O’ North Conference title last year, winning each conference contest by double figures and finishing the regular season undefeated. With all-conference caliber talent returning on both sides of the ball, there’s reason to expect another run toward a league title from the program based in Maple.

“They are always near the top of the conference and they bring back plenty of experience from last year,” Chetek-Weyerhaeuser coach Bill Knickerbocker said.