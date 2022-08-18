The Northwestern football team had no trouble winning the Heart O’ North Conference title last year, winning each conference contest by double figures and finishing the regular season undefeated. With all-conference caliber talent returning on both sides of the ball, there’s reason to expect another run toward a league title from the program based in Maple.
“They are always near the top of the conference and they bring back plenty of experience from last year,” Chetek-Weyerhaeuser coach Bill Knickerbocker said.
Northwestern has a great place to start in building a team to defend its Heart O’ North title. Quarterback Luke Sedin returns after throwing for 1,360 yards and 21 touchdowns on last year’s state quarterfinalist team. He also ran for a pair of scores.
First-team all-state lineman Ben Benes has graduated, along with leading rushers Austin Schlies and Greg Ohman. But Ian Smith was a first-team All-Heart O’ North performer in the trenches last fall and should help steady the ship through roster turnover.
Cumberland has established itself as one of the area’s most consistent programs over the last few years and took second in the Heart O’ North last season. The Beavers graduated a lot of talent off that 8-2 team, but still have reason to be optimistic entering the new year.
Edward Chafer was Cumberland’s second-leading rusher last season and should step into a primary role as a senior. He ran for 528 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, in addition to catching 38 passes for 515 yards and four scores. Jax Effertz and Vaughn Johnson also return with about 500 receiving yards and eight touchdowns between the two of them.
The Beavers have to replace a 2,000-yard passer in Maddux Allen and some college-level talent on the defensive side of the ball, but should still be able to pile up plenty of wins in the conference.
“We are looking to compete at a high level each week,” Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said. “We will need to develop some playmakers on both sides of the ball.”
Heart O’ North coaches also expect St. Croix Falls to compete near the top of the conference. The Saints finished third in the league last year and have the unenviable task of replacing the production of star running back Dayo Oye, who ran for 1,823 yards and 28 touchdowns. However, quarterback Brady Belisle was only a junior when he distributed 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.
Spooner placed fourth in the conference last season, but will need to replace all of its all-conference players. The Rails finished a game ahead of Bloomer in the Heart O’ North standings.
The Blackhawks will look to return to the playoffs after missing out last year for the first time since 2004. They will have a new look this fall after several starters graduated on both offense and defense, including star quarterback Jack Strand. Newcomers will need to step up across the board on offense. Ethan Rubenzer was a second-team all-league pick at linebacker as a junior, but the defense will be relatively inexperienced too.
Barron, Cameron and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser all went 1-6 in the Heart O’ North last year. Each program is looking to build in an effort to win on a more consistent basis.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has its starting quarterback returning in Cade Johnson and is generally experienced on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs ended last season on a high note with an 11-8 win over Barron.
“We had a better offseason and had more guys in the weight room this summer, so we are hoping to build off that,” Knickerbocker said. “We are a little thin on the depth chart at some positions, but we also have plenty of guys back on both sides of the ball. We are hoping our good summer workouts translate to the football field.”
Barron will be young this fall after graduating 10 seniors. Caiden LaLiberty and Ryan Etlicher will team up to give the Golden Bears an experienced linebacker corps though.
“This year’s team has been willing to learn and comes to practice every day focused and ready to work hard,” coach BJ Williams said. “Our goal is to be competitive every Friday night. This team will be fun to watch as they grow throughout the season.”
Cameron played with a young roster last fall and is aiming to take a step forward this year. In particular, the Comets are experienced in the trenches. Quarterback Tyson Lucas is also back, along with some of the team’s top receivers.