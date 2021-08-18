Simply put, Spring Valley has a tradition on the gridiron.
For the last five-plus years, the Cardinals have finished at or near the top of the Dunn-St. Croix standings. Last year was one of their best seasons yet, an unbeaten jaunt through the conference in which every victory came by more than 30 points.
“We’re blessed with a lot of great athletes right now,” Spring Valley coach Ryan Kapping said after the team’s playoff opener.
He wasn’t exaggerating. It was the kind of run that only built on the already solid reputation of the program.
“Until someone can knock them off, they will stay at the top,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said of the Cardinals.
This year will present a unique challenge for Spring Valley though, as the Cardinals look to replace a star-studded senior class while other challengers arise from the conference.
Spring Valley graduated three players who earned first team All-Northwest honors last fall, and several other key contributors. But there’s good news in the return of quarterback Connor Ducklow, who threw for six scores and ran for five more last season. Justin Rielly saw plenty of time in the ground game, rushing for just shy of 400 yards, and figures to take on a more prominent role this year.
Boyceville took second in the league last year at 5-1, but the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Cardinals was canceled. They’ll hope to get their chance to square off this fall.
Boyceville has several all-conference players back and is aiming to capture a conference title for the first time since 1999. Tyler Dormanen led a balanced rushing attack with 445 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Ira Bialzik accounted for seven total touchdowns. He’ll have a strong receiving corps to throw to this fall, with favorite targets Jacob Granley and Braden Roemhild back.
Defensively, the Bulldogs can build around Nick Olson and John Klefstad. Olson nabbed three interceptions last year, and Klefstad wrapped up four sacks and forced three fumbles.
“Winning builds confidence,” Coach Roemhild said. “A lot of these guys brought excitement back to football last year, and most of them were on the baseball team this year that won state. They like the taste of success and don’t want it to end in any sport anytime soon.”
Glenwood City has one of the more pass-heavy offenses in the area, so the return of quarterback Bryce Wickman bodes well. He threw for more than 1,200 yards last season to go along with 13 touchdowns. He’ll have a couple of familiar receivers to throw to too.
Turtle Lake figures to be tough with some key pieces back on defense. The Lakers went 4-3 in the league last season and have experience on their side.
Cadott joined the Dunn-St. Croix last year and went 2-4 in its debut season. The Hornets appear well-situated to build off their first stint in the conference with quarterback Gavin Tegels and running back Tegan Ritter back in the fold. Tegels was also one of the top defensive players in the conference last fall.
Elmwood/Plum City was 2-5 last season, but the emergence of running back Trevor Asher was a major bright spot. He led the conference in rushing yards at 881 yards as just a sophomore.
Colfax will look to get back on the winning side of things following a 0-6 campaign in 2020. The Vikings will have a new starting quarterback, but the signal-caller will have the luxury of working with a solid offensive line.
Clear Lake tied for third in the league last season at 4-3 and figures to be strong in the trenches with a few all-conference performers returning to both sides of the line.