The Chippewa Valley is home to standout football players on a yearly basis. The area will continue to churn out high-level talent this fall.
Many of last season’s stars have graduated, but they’ve left openings for the next generation to showcase what it can do.
Here are just a few of the many players who are worth keeping an eye on from the bleachers this season.
Colin Boyarski, sr., RB, Altoona: After a record-setting junior season for the Rails, it will be interesting to see what Boyarski does next. The workhorse set a new single-season program record with 1,594 rushing yards last fall. He scored 19 rushing touchdowns as Altoona made big strides as a program, and earned a spot on the All-Northwest first team as a result.
Jarod Falkner, sr., QB, Mondovi: With a year of starting experience under his belt, Falkner may be poised to take over the title of the area’s top signal caller this year. He threw for 1,178 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior last fall, and was only intercepted four times. He’s a dual-threat quarterback, as he showed with his 1,063 rushing yards and eight scores last season.
Leo Hagberg, sr., WR, Fall Creek: The Crickets utilize a high-volume passing game to power their offense, and Hagberg was a big part of that last fall. He was a first-team All-Cloverbelt player after catching 40 passes for 621 yards and nine touchdowns. He set a new school record for a single game when he hauled in 171 receiving yards against Neillsville/Granton last season.
Will McDonald, sr., DL, Hudson: After controlling the line of scrimmage as a junior, the Hudson standout is back for more. He made 40 tackles and two sacks last seasons. McDonald has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Sebastian Nielson, sr., RB, Boyceville: The Bulldogs have the luxury of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s leading rusher returning to their backfield. Nielson ran for 1,075 yards and 14 touchdowns — both conference bests — last year as Boyceville took second in the league.
Justin Reilly, sr., RB, Spring Valley: Reilly can do a bit of everything for the Cardinals, and had a knack for breaking off huge chunks of yardage last season. As a running back, he carried the ball for 581 yards and 10 scores. As a receiver, he averaged nearly 30 yards per reception and hauled in five touchdowns.
Dawson Rud, sr., RB, Mondovi: Rud is one of the most reliable running backs in the Chippewa Valley, and figures to play a huge role for the Buffaloes this year. He racked up 21 touchdowns and 1,584 yards on the ground a year ago, and he’s also a threat to catch passes out of the backfield.
Dale Tetrault, sr., WR, McDonell: Tetrault has been a steady performer for the Macks for the last couple of years. He earned second-team All-Northwest honors as a junior last season after totaling 630 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The crafty receiver has garnered recruiting interest from several Division III college programs, among others.
Andrew Trandahl, sr., RB, New Richmond: Trandahl’s incredible junior season was cut short by injury, but the Tigers running back has a chance to restart this fall. He used his standout speed to rush for 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns in only six games last year. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry and was a first-team All-Northwest performer.
Jack Weisenberger, sr., RB, Regis: Weisenberger got a lot of work from the fullback position as a junior, and could feature more prominently in box scores this year with running back Zander Rockow sidelined by injury. Weisenberger ran for 12 touchdowns and 844 yards last season, including a pair of touchdowns in the Division 7 state semifinals.