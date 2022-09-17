McDonell logo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — McDonell snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 42-0 homecoming victory over the Bruce Raiders at Dorais Field. Wide receiver Dale Tetrault made history in the win, becoming the state's all-time leader in eight-man career receiving yards.

Tetrault's eight receptions in the first half helped him eclipse the prior state record of 150 career receptions in eight-player football. The senior now has 153 in his McDonell career.