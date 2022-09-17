CHIPPEWA FALLS — McDonell snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 42-0 homecoming victory over the Bruce Raiders at Dorais Field. Wide receiver Dale Tetrault made history in the win, becoming the state's all-time leader in eight-man career receiving yards.
Tetrault's eight receptions in the first half helped him eclipse the prior state record of 150 career receptions in eight-player football. The senior now has 153 in his McDonell career.
Tetrault said after the game the Macks’ season goal is a conference championship, and that he was feeling really good about the game after the fact.
"It was really good to put a goose egg on the board for the other team, and to see our JV get some minutes in,” he said.
Tetrault indicated his success as a receiver has come from doing hard work in the weight room with his teammates, and a sense of teamwork. He explained the team could feel the energy from the McDonell football fans in the crowd
"It was an amazing crowd and amazing support for McDonell football even though we had other sports going on, we still had a great crowd and they cheered loud," Tetrault said.
The Macks’ head coach Mark Maloney was pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“Bruce has some talented kids out there, and when you can hold any football team to zero points that says a lot about your defense," Maloney said.
The victory gives McDonell a 1-0 record in the Central Wisconsin West Conference. The Macks are 2-2 overall. Maloney named teams like Thorp and Owen-Withee as having posed a significant challenge to his team the past few weeks.
Defensively, Tetrault said of Bruce: "We saw that they were 3 for 6 for 33 on passing so we were able to stack the box and be able to stop all their runs and keep them in check. We had to be pretty solid defensively and we worked on it all week. ... I’m just excited and feel like we won a conference championship already.”