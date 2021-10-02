It's a position Regis football isn't used to being in. For the first time all season, the Ramblers trailed Saturday.
The group showed they have the mental make-up to handle the adversity.
Gus Theisen scored the go-ahead touchdown for his third of the day with a leap over the goal line with 6:42 remaining, and Zander Rockow added on with a late TD run as Regis bested Mondovi 28-20 at Carson Park. The Ramblers trailed 6-0, 14-7 and 20-14 but were able to remain poised in moving to 7-0.
"I'm really proud of our response," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "We really kept believing. There were a couple moments where it wasn't looking very good for us. I'm proud of our kids, how hard they battled and how they responded."
Mondovi had a strong opportunity to go up two scores and put Regis in danger of suffering its first regular season loss since 2017. The Buffaloes took a six-point lead with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter on a beautiful slant pass from Jarod Falkner to Dustin Mohler, then got the ball right back on the Rambler 25-yard line after a fumble on Regis' first play of the ensuing drive. But the Buffaloes fumbled right back, kickstarting the Rambler momentum for a go-ahead score.
Regis responded with a 16-play, 81-yard drive that ate up eight minutes of clock and concluded with Theisen's eventual game-winning touchdown from the Mondovi 1-yard line. The Buffaloes got out to their own 49 on the next possession before another fumble, setting up the hosts for an insurance touchdown.
In total, Mondovi lost three fumbles. One was returned for a touchdown by Regis' Casey Erickson before the play was called back on a block in the back penalty.
"They're too good to give them the ball," Mondovi coach Craig Loscheider said. "I was proud of our kids' effort all day. Our kids fought hard. We know that's probably the best team in the state, but we don't think we're any punks either. We waited for this opportunity to go show what kind of team we were, and I think we did show what kind of team we were."
Regis clung to a 7-6 advantage at the break, with a blocked Buffaloes extra point being the difference after touchdown runs from Mondovi's Dawson Rud and Regis' Theisen. Outside the scoring drive Mondovi did well to slow down the lethal Regis rushing attack that has the Ramblers ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll among small schools. The Buffalo defense, led by Brenner's brother Barrett Brenner, allowed just five first downs in the first 24 minutes.
"(It was) a big-time challenge," Brenner said. "Barrett, their defensive coordinator and my brother, he knows our offense inside and out. They had their kids really well prepared. Their kids were disciplined and really made us work for it."
Mondovi regained the advantage twice in the third on Falkner passes to Ashton Fedie and Mohler but Regis had answers in a pair of Theisen runs. His second touchdown was the most explosive of his trio of scores, a 64-yard scamper that required tip-toeing the sideline to secure. The run game, led by Theisen with 123 yards, began to find its footing as the contest went along.
Mondovi became the third team to score 20 or more points against Regis this season, joining impressive company in Division 1 Kenosha Bradford and state-ranked Durand. The Buffaloes (4-3, 3-2) will look to become playoff eligible next week against Elk Mound.
Regis will get another test next week when it travels to Stanley-Boyd.
"Win or lose, this game is going to make both teams better," Brenner said.
Regis 28, Mondovi 20
Mondovi;6;0;14;0;—;20
Regis;0;7;7;14;—;28
First Quarter
M: Dawson Rud 6 run (kick blocked), 2:33.
Second Quarter
R: Gus Theisen (Alex Erickson kick), 10:49.
Third Quarter
M: Ashton Fedie 9 pass from Falkner (Fedie run), 7:52.
R: Theisen 64 run (Erickson kick), 6:07.
M: Dustin Mohler 20 pass from Falkner (kick blocked), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
R: Theisen 1 run (Erickson kick), 6:42.
R: Zander Rockow 13 run (Erickson kick), 2:02.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Mondovi (31-138): Jarod Falkner 15-53, Dawson Rud 16-85. Regis (52-247): Theisen 10-123, Jack Weisenberger 9-53, Rockow 14-44, Alex Leis 9-31, Kendon Krogman 6-(-17), Casey Erickson 4-13.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Mondovi (14-22-0-121): Falkner 14-22-0-121. Regis (4-7-0-66): Krogman 3-5-22, Leis 1-2-0-44.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Mondovi: Ashton Fedie 4-25, Mohler 2-26, Rud 3-38, Cade Fremstad 4-25, Peyton Snyder 1-7. Regis: Rockow 3-62, Weisenberger 1-4.