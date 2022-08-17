The Thorp Cardinals earned top rankings from two different Central Wisconsin Conference-East coaches for the 2022 season, even as a newcomer to the league.
Thorp went 7-2 last season as a member of the Rogue Independent Conference and immediately becomes one of the top teams in its new home. With defending state champion Newman Catholic now departed from the CWC-East, Thorp could be the immediate favorite.
“We have a very experienced ball club that has worked through different adversities to be where we are,” Thorp coach Keldric Stokes said. “(It is) a very close group that enjoys playing ball together. We know we are chasing some great programs in this conference, but we have done the work in the offseason to prepare ourselves for a chance every Friday night to win. The culture here is moving in the right direction.”
Stokes listed four-year starting quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer as one of his top returning players, saying Rosemeyer is a WIAC-level kid who works himself in position to lead this team. He passed for 1,592 yards and ran for 536 more as a junior last year, and accounted for 31 total touchdowns.
“We have been QB and coach since middle school, and we are looking to go as far as we can this year,” Stokes said. “This program would not be where it is without his leadership.”
Rosemeyer is joined in his 2022 return by three-year starting running back Logan Hanson, and Ashton Kroeplin, who logged 30 receptions in 2021 for 673 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior cornerback Denzel Sutton tallied five interceptions in 2021, and senior defensive lineman Trent Denman logged 74 tackles last year with 10 for losses.
Gilman reached the state semifinals last season, where it fell to eventual state champion Newman Catholic by one point. The Pirates won the CWC-West last fall and has enough returning talent to be considered a contender for a conference crown again.
Like Thorp, Athens joins the CWC-East from the Rogue Independent league. The Bluejays went 11-0 last season, but will need to replace quarterback and leading rusher Cooper Diedrich.
Greenwood was the runner-up in the CWC-East last season and has several all-conference players back in the mix to keep the team competitive.
Owen-Withee, another ex-Rogue Independent member, was 5-4 last year. The Blackhawks have their top two rushers back and won’t roll over easily in a tough conference.
Alma Center Lincoln played in the CWC-West last year and went 1-7. New coach Jeremiah Vangen has quarterback Jace Paul, senior running back Raul Escamlla and senior offensive and defensive lineman Michael Matti all back in the fold. Matti returns this year after missing 2021 due to injury.
“Our camp energy has been very positive, and it is clear that these players have been well coached,” Vangen said. “They work hard and are very football smart Our focus is improving on last year, and taking advantage of all the sophomores’ experience who played varsity as freshmen.”