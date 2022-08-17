Athens at Thorp football

Thorp quarterback Aiden Rosemeyer searches for a receiver against Athens on Oct. 15, 2021, in Thorp.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

The Thorp Cardinals earned top rankings from two different Central Wisconsin Conference-East coaches for the 2022 season, even as a newcomer to the league.

Thorp went 7-2 last season as a member of the Rogue Independent Conference and immediately becomes one of the top teams in its new home. With defending state champion Newman Catholic now departed from the CWC-East, Thorp could be the immediate favorite.