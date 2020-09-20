The Thorp football team had a knack for being involved in close games last season.
The Cardinals, under new coach Keldric Stokes, lost four games by six points or fewer a year ago. For a rebuilding program, that’s not a bad sign.
Thorp ultimately went 3-6 on the season, but believes it has laid the groundwork for more success as it transitions to its new home: the Marawood Conference.
“We are looking to build on last year’s season,” Stokes said. “The rebuild of our program has begun and we want to continue to find our arc and keep pushing forward.”
Thorp moved from the Cloverwood Conference to the Marawood as part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association conference realignment plan which is being implemented this year.
Things won’t come easy in the Cardinals’ new home.
Edgar, which has finished as Division 7 state runner-up in two consecutive seasons, is the team to beat in the Marawood. Throw former Cloverbelt contender Colby and Division 6 state semifinalist Abbotsford into the mix, and the league has become a gauntlet.
The Cardinals will get a taste of the conference’s depth right away this year. They open the season on the road at Colby and host Abbotsford the week after. They’re scheduled to take on powerhouse Edgar on the road on Oct. 16.
One thing Thorp has working in its favor: a returning starting quarterback. Aiden Rosemeyer took the snaps as a freshman last fall and threw for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Stokes, a former quarterback for UW-Stout and the Chippewa Valley Predators, is looking for his linemen to pave the way for the success of the offense.
“A talented offensive line will be counted on to give (Rosemeyer) time to continue his development,” he said.
Rosemeyer has a target back in Logan Kroeplin. The senior hauled in two touchdown receptions last season.
Thorp is currently scheduled to play six games this season. Their contest with Auburndale slated for late October was canceled. Auburndale is transitioning to 8-player football instead of 11-player.