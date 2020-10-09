CAMERON — The Cameron football team put up 200 more yards than the Comets' opponent Friday night.
Yet, timely defensive plays from Barron were enough to push the Golden Bears past the Comets 16-14 in a Heart O' North Conference battle in Cameron.
"There’s an element to this game where you got to learn how to win," Cameron coach Dan Henken said. "Obviously we’re not there yet. We’re getting better each week and give Barron a ton of credit. They got down early but they kept fighting back."
Barron fell in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter but got a second quarter touchdown to narrow the margin. Then Regan Vrunwink picked off Cameron quarterback Richie Murphy and returned it 35-yards for the touchdown in the third quarter, what would become the game-winning play after the Golden Bears converted on a two-point run with 20 seconds left in the period.
"I’m just very proud of our overall effort," Barron coach B.J. Williams said. "We got down 14-0 right away and we were able to battle back. We could have packed it in and this team kept battling and we knew that we had it in them."
Cameron had its chance to pull away on plenty of occasions but the Barron defense made the plays when it counted. The Comets held a 322-116 advantage in total offense, yet were unable to find the end zone again after Ian Payne scored a five-yard touchdown with 2:40 left in the first quarter that put Cameron up by two scores.
The Comets had four drives total and three in a row come to a close after having reached the 10-yard line or deeper in Barron's side of the field.
"To me that’s also part of learning how to win — is finishing those drives," Henken said. "When the field gets compressed obviously you get more guys at the line of scrimmage, you got to get pad levels lower and you’ve got to come off the football. I think as we started to take our foot off the gas a little bit and our pad level starts to rise up, those three-yard gains start to turn into one-yard gains and no gain type plays."
After Vruwink's interception — which came on third-and-12 as Murphy tried to find Ethan VanBuskirk in the flat — Cameron had two drives to try and take the lead back. The first possession was a three-and-out. The second ended with a pair of failed heaves after a couple Barron sacks.
Barron ran only 11 offensive plays in the second half for a total of 34 yards. For the game Caiden LaLiberty ran for 85 yards on 18 touches with one touchdown. Quarterback Colin Kappel added 16 on three carries while throwing for 15 yards on 3-of-11 passing.
"We’ve been trying to do that all season long so we’re happy and proud of our guys for the effort they put forth," Wiliams said of focusing on the ground game. "We thought we had some advantages on the offensive line and we took advantage of it. We kept running over our big left side there and our fullback Carter LaLiberty did a good job of making some blocks and his younger brother Caiden really ran the ball hard for us tonight."
Murphy led the Comets with 124 yards on 23 attempts. He racked up 108 of those yards in the opening half. Payne toted the rock 15 times for 68 yards and two scores. Murphy was 13-of-21 for 109 yards passing, but did have two interceptions. Payne also pulled in five catches for 44 yards and Gillett had three grabs for 36.
Barron returns to action by hosting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday, while Cameron travels to St. Croix Falls.
"I am really proud of our kids in the sense that we had some adversity to start the year. This is a program that’s finding its way, but we’re getting better each week," Henken said. "Last week was a game that was competitive well into the second half. This is the first game around here in a long time that’s gone down to the wire.
"It’s very unfortunate and hard to be on the wrong side of it but it’s part of the process. We’ll just get better every day, get better every week and we’ll see where it all ends up."
Barron 16, Cameron 14
Barron 0 8 8 0 — 16
Cameron 14 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
C: Ian Payne 12 run (Nick Schuman kick), 6:52.
C: Payne 5 run (Schuman kick), 2:40.
Second Quarter
B: Caiden LaLiberty 2 run (Caiden LaLiberty run), 2:40.
Third Quarter
B: Regan Vruwink 35 interception return (Caiden LaLiberty run), :20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Barron (22-99): Caiden LaLiberty 17-81, Colin Kappel 3-18, Lucas Pond 2-0. Cameron (46-207): Richie Murphy 25-117, Payne 15-70, Caleb Gillett 1-11, Ethan Van Buskirk 2-8, Schuman 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Barron (3-12-0-16): Colin Kappel 3-12-0-16. Cameron (14-21-3-109): Murphy 14-21-3-109.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Barron: Sam Baumgard 2-14, Gavin Gordon 1-2. Cameron: Payne 5-47, Gillett 3-38, Dylan Foss 3-17, Jordan Folz 1-2.